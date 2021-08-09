Japan’s PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

The 17-day Summer Olympics were played mostly without spectators. Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play, and had to leave Japan soon after their competitions ended.

He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.

TOKYO — Japan’s prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Games were a testament to perseverance, and as Suga noted in praising Japanese athletes for the nation's record 58 medals, “Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving."

Suga spoke about the Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki on Monday that marked the 76th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city.

Suga has been criticized as forcing the Games on a Japanese public that didn't want them to be held during the pandemic.

Japan has counted 1 million infections and more than 15,700 deaths from COVID-19, faring better than many countries, but the delta variant is causing many recent cases and accelerating the spread of the virus.

Tokyo's new daily cases have more than doubled during the Olympics, with 2,884 recorded Monday for a prefectural total of 252,169 cases. With Tokyo hospitals filling up with serious cases, nearly 18,000 people with mild cases are isolating at home.

Surveys of public opinion show support for Suga’s government is steadily declining, a trajectory the governing party hopes the end of the Olympics will reverse before elections that are expected in the fall.

Javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra returns to India as superstar

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India after winning the men’s javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country’s first-ever athletics gold.

In a cricket-mad country, Chopra’s Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, catapulting the 23-year-old to stardom.

Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet Chopra, who gave the V-for-victory sign as he looked over the crowd.

Chopra and other members of the Indian Olympic team received flower garlands as they left the airport. People held Indian flags and chanted “Bharat mata ki jai” (Long live mother India).

“I feel very happy that I am getting so much respect from the people,” Chopra said.

A nationwide celebration erupted the moment he won the gold medal on Saturday. Rewards started flowing for Chopra, with several state governments and private organizations honoring him for his achievement.

Chopra, the son of a farmer, won the javelin title with a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters. His gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, its best-ever Olympic showing and surpassing the six it won in London in 2012.

Lightning’s Jon Cooper to coach Canada in Beijing if NHL plays

If NHL players are part of next year’s Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench.

Hockey Canada has announced Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper as the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches - Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz were named assistants.

Cooper, who is from Prince George, British Columbia, led the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title last month when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

He previously served as head coach of Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, winning a silver medal. He was an assistant coach with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

NHL players were not part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after taking part in five straight Olympics.

Canada won gold in three of those, with Pat Quinn leading the team to the title in 2002 at Salt Lake City and Mike Babcock doing the same in 2010 at Vancouver and in 2014 at Sochi. Canada took bronze in Pyeongchang under coach Willie Desjardins.

The schedule for the upcoming NHL season leaves room for an Olympic break, but the league says no decision has been made on whether players will compete.

The NHL has agreed to pause play between Feb. 7 and 22 in 2022, but notes talks are ongoing between the NHL Players’ Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation. The league has said if players don’t participate, a revised schedule will be released.