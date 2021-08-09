Monday’s Patriots quarterback watch: Mac Jones zings it with the volume pumped up

On Monday afternoon the Patriots introduced their first-round quarterback to some classic rock, blasting back-to-back Led Zeppelin hits during one of Jones’s full-team series during training camp session No. 11.

“I catch him in the locker room every time quoting some Future, some [Lil] Baby,’’ Newton said. “Those are things that you’ve just got to learn with time.’’

With the first exhibition tilt set for Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, pumping up the volume was to simulate game conditions with a good crowd expected at Gillette Stadium.

Jones handled the situation well, completing 4 of 6 passes (with a drop) during the snaps when “Kashmir” and “Immigrant Song,” two tunes that hit the charts more than 20 years before the baby-faced rookie was born.

It was another solid day for Jones, who completed 11 of 14 passes during competitive full-team sessions. His best pass of the day came on a wheel route to Sony Michel. Jones also floated a perfect pass to a diving James White, who had just a half-step on linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Michel has flashed as a receiver in camp this season.

“Mac is improving every day. He’s showing the team that he can be accountable every day,’’ said cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has been one of the defensive stars of the summer for the fourth straight camp. “He’s got to keep stringing days together, like Bill [Belichick] would say.’’

The coaches not only turned up the volume for team’s second straight padded practice they turned up the intensity, as well. Situational football periods (two-minute, goal line) sandwiched around physical individual sessions made for an up tempo and entertaining day.

Newton continued to stack the days as well, as the incumbent completed 11 of 17 passes that included an Adrian Phillips interception. Newton’s best play of the day came on a deep wheel route to James White, who adjusted well on the play.

Newton has steadily built arm strength and accuracy during the past two weeks and appears much more comfortable in his second year in the system. He’s also been able to show his speed, taking off on several designed and improvised runs from the pocket — skills that don’t really come into play until the pads come on.

“I don’t really study Cam, but I see he’s improving every day,’’ said Jackson. “He’s showing that he’s ready to go this year.’’





