Monday’s Patriots training camp report: With Thursday’s exhibition opener looming, thunder on the field

After a few light sprinkles, the rain subsided. The thunder, however, lingered throughout the two-hour session. The players provided the claps and booms during the club’s second straight in full pads as it gears up for Thursday’s exhibition opener against Washington at Gillette Stadium.

With a dark and gloomy sky hovering over Foxborough all afternoon Monday, a storm seemed imminent throughout Patriots practice.

There was plenty of trench warfare drills and players hit the bags during other sessions. There’s not a ton of live tackling to the ground, but Nick Thurmam and Joejuan Williams landed the biggest thud of the day when they combined to blast Sony Michel on an off-tackle run.

Inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley also had back-to-back loud stuffs on running back Damien Harris during a team period.

The players will have a couple of lighter days ahead before getting geared up again on Thursday night.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); RB Brandon Bolden; TE Hunter Henry; C David Andrews; Chase Winovich (PUP), and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (nonfootball injury list); CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and D’Angelo Ross; and safeties Adrian Colbert and Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI); K Nick Folk; and LS Joe Cardona.

Nelson Agholor and Akeem Spence returned. Agholor, center/guard Ted Karras, and linebacker Cassh Maluia were limited.

Henry (left shoulder), Andrews (hand), and Cardona (undisclosed) were injured Sunday and each missed their first practice of the season.

Stidham (back surgery) watched in sweats for the second straight day.

A bunch of the rehabbing players were spotted on the lower conditioning field, including Gilmore, Winovich, Cowart, Folk, and McGrone.

INJURIES: Christian Barmore made a quick trip to the medical shack but was back in short order and seemed no worse for the wear.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS

James White hasn’t lost a step, but the eighth-year running back did gain a half one on Kyle Van Noy, running a perfect wheel route and stretching out to grab a Cam Newton delivery.

Sony Michel, who has just 26 catches in three seasons, has shown improved hands this summer and made a nice catch on a wheel route from Mac Jones.

Adrian Phillips snagged his fourth interception of camp, bagging a Newton pass intended for Jonnu Smith. Phillips also broke up a Newton to Smith pass in the end zone on the last play of the day.

ODDS AND ENDS

Michael Jackson had a nice pass break up during individual drills, batting away a deep Newton shot intended for Gunner Olszewski. Jackson flipped one of the padded mittens he was wearing high in the air to celebrate. So, yes, Michael Jackson had just one glove on for a bit. (I’ll show myself out.)

Receiver Marvin Hall made a terrific back shoulder catch from Mac Jones to finish off one two-minute series.

Deatrich Wise Jr. and Josh Uche would have registered sacks had they been allowed to manhandle the quarterbacks.

J.C. Jackson and Van Noy registered pass breakups.

Rookie Rhamodre Stevenson continues to impress with his pass catching and physicality.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord had a lot of one-on-one instruction time with Brian Khoury, as he worked to get the club’s new long snapper up to speed.

Tedy Bruschi was back at practice and the former standout linebacker had a big bear hug for coach Jerod Mayo, himself a former standout linebacker.

Not a single penalty lap was run, though some members of the offense dropped and did pushups following an individual pass drill. Clearly the defense won.

Adding to booming music at practice (we’ll go with “Smells like Teen Spirit” as the top tune), was a loud alarm blaring from Gillette Stadium as an emergency response system was being tested. It was like having your favorite show interrupted multiple times by a test from the emergency broadcast system.

UP NEXT

Tuesday: In-stadium practice, 3 p.m. (gates open to the public at 2 p.m.).

Wednesday: Off.

Thursday: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Off.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.