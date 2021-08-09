How athletes from New England fared in the Tokyo Olympics: A sport-by-sport breakdown

From the court to the track, here’s a look at how local athletes fared. Most competed for Team USA, but some competed for other countries.

At nearly every Olympic venue in Tokyo, there were ties to New England.

Baseball

Triston Casas

Casas, the Red Sox’ top prospect, finished with five hits — three of them home runs — in 23 at-bats for the Americans, who lost to Japan in the final to settle for a silver medal. Casas started every game at first base.

Jack López

López, a second base prospect in the Sox system, took the spot of outfielder Jarren Duran, who was held back from the Games because the Red Sox called him up. López got only 14 at-bats, and managed one hit and two RBIs.

Jake Fishman

Fishman, a lefthander from Sharon who is in the Marlins organization, appeared in three games for Israel. He pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs while walking four, for an Israel team that finished fifth.

Basketball

Jayson Tatum

The Celtics star scored a total of 91 points and averaged 15.2 over Team USA’s six games, second only to Kevin Durant. He shot 45 percent from three and 49 percent from the field.

Ime Udoka, the new Celtics head coach, was an assistant on the gold-medal-winning men’s team.

In addition, former Celtics assistant Kara Lawson won gold as head coach of the US women’s 3x3 team.

Boxing

Rashida Ellis

Lynn’s Ellis, USA Boxing’s 2019 Elite Female Boxer of the Year, was upset by England’s Caroline Dubois in the first round of the lightweight division.

Ellis had sparred with Dubois previously and said her opponent did nothing that surprised her. Dubois had to win a preliminary-round bout just to face Ellis, who received a bye.

“I just wasn’t active enough,” Ellis said following the loss. “I should have thrown more punches.”

Fencing

Eli Dershwitz

Dershwitz, an alum of Dover-Sherborn High School and Harvard, was seeded for silver in sabre at the Games but was upset by former world champion Kim Jung-hwan.

Andrew Mackiewicz

Mackiewicz was upended in his second match by South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk, the reigning world champion. A Westwood native, Mackiewicz was a two-time men’s sabre NCAA champion at Penn State.

Rowing

Liam Corrigan

Corrigan, who is from Old Lyme, Conn., and attended Harvard, was part of the men’s eight team that finished fourth.

Gia Doonan

The Fairhaven High School and Tabor Academy product was part of the women’s eight team that finished fourth in the final. The US women won three straight Olympic golds in the event before this year’s setback.

Austin Hack

Hack, a two-time Olympian from Old Lyme, Conn., was on the men’s eight team that finished fourth.

Conor Harrity

Harrity helped the US to a fourth-place finish in the men’s eight. The 6-foot-4-inch Weston native was a captain at Boston College High School and Harvard.

Cicely Madden

Originally from Weston, the Buckingham Browne & Nichols and Brown University graduate was on the women’s quadruple sculls team, which finished 10th. It was her first Olympics.

Andrew Reed

Reed, a Wayland native who attended Belmont Hill and Harvard, competed for the men’s fours team that finished in fifth place.

Alexander Richards

Richards, who grew up in Watertown and attended Belmont Hill and Harvard, rowed alongside Harrity to a fourth-place finish in the men’s eight final.

Regina Salmons

Alongside Madden, Salmons helped guide the US women to a fourth-place finish in the women’s eights. Salmons is from Methuen and attended the Derryfield School in New Hampshire.

Gevvie Stone and Kristi Wagner

Stone, a resident in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s emergency room, and Wagner, who is from Weston, finished fifth in the women’s double sculls.

Anders Weiss

Weiss, a Barrington, R.I., native who attended Brown, was part of the men’s fours team that finished fifth.

Rugby sevens

Kristi Kirshe and Ilona Maher

The US women finished in fifth place, their highest ever. After finishing on top of their pool, they advanced to the quarterfinals, where they were knocked out by Great Britain.

Kirshe helped Team USA earn a sixth-place finish. She had 20 points and 4 tries in six matches, good for second on the team.

Kirshe attended Franklin High School and played soccer at Williams College.

Maher, who grew up in Burlington, Vt., and played rugby at Quinnipiac, finished with 15 points and 3 tries. But she left Tokyo being more well-known for her TikTok videos from inside the Olympic Village. The quick-hit clips made her a budding star with more than 800,000 followers.

Madison Hughes

Hughes was part of the men’s team that finished sixth. The British-born former Dartmouth rugby player led the Americans with 32 points and 2 tries through six matches.

Sailing

Stuart McNay

McNay, who grew up in Brookline and is now based in Providence, became a four-time Olympian. But he finished far off the podium, in ninth place in the 470.

Skateboarding

Alexis Sablone

The 34-year-old skateboarder from Old Saybrook, Conn., finished fourth in the women’s street final.

Soccer

Kristi and Sam Mewis

Sam Mewis tries to get past Australia's Emily Van Egmond during the US women's bronze medal match. Francois Nel/Getty

The sisters who attended Whitman-Hanson finished with bronze after beating Australia. It was consolation for a disappointing loss to Canada that would have advanced the US women to the gold-medal game.

Sam finished with one goal, scoring against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Swimming and diving

Michael Hixon

Hixon, an Amherst native, won his second silver medal when he and partner Andrew Capobianco took second place in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard.

Jessica Parratto

The diver from New Hampshire won silver with partner Delaney Schnell in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform.

Julimar Avila

Avila became the first Honduran swimmer to advance out of the preliminary round (after a no-show by another swimmer) but finished a distant 16th. Avila was born in the United States and grew up in Hyde Park but holds dual citizenship with Honduras.

Jayla and Troy Pina

The siblings from Seekonk represented Cape Verde.

Jayla, 17, didn’t advance out of her heat in the 100m breaststroke. Troy, 22, didn’t advance out of his heat in the 50m free.

Lindi Schroeder

The 19-year-old Schroeder, who grew up in Andover and attended Phillips Academy, finished in 13th alongside her partner in the artistic swimming duet.

Track and field

Wadeline Jonathas

Jonathas, who went to high school in Worcester and competed for UMass Boston, didn’t advance out of the semifinals in the women’s 400m in Tokyo. But she was part of the heat team for the women’s 4x400-meter relay. The final relay, run by Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu, and Dalilah Muhammad, won gold — meaning Jonathas took home a medal, too.

Wadeline Jonathas (center) races against Jamaica's Roneisha McGregor in the women's 4x100 meter heats. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Heather MacLean

MacLean, a Peabody native who ran for UMass Amherst and now competes for New Balance Boston, finished 12th in the semifinal for the women’s 1,500m and did not advance.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre

Purrier St. Pierre brought her trials-record 1,500m time into the Olympics but fell short in the final, finishing 10th. She is a Vermont native.

Rachel Schneider

The Sanford, Maine, native attended St. Thomas Aquinas High in Dover, N.H. She finished 17th overall in the women’s 5,000m and failed to advance to the final.

Molly Seidel

Seidel, a 27-year-old Cambridge resident originally from Wisconsin, became just the third American woman to medal in the marathon when she finished with bronze.

Gabby Thomas

Thomas, who grew up in Florence, attended Harvard for her undergrad work, and is now studying epidemiology at the University of Texas, won two medals.

First, she took bronze in the women’s 200 meters, then ran the anchor leg of a silver-medal finish in the women’s 4x100 relay alongside Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini.

Gabby Thomas brought a couple of medals home from Tokyo. Petr David Josek/Associated Press

