Omar Vizquel faces lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment of an autistic batboy

The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The 25-year-old man filed suit in US District Court in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.

A former minor league batboy filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Monday and no attorney for them was listed in federal court records.

Advertisement

The Associated Press does not disclose the names of victims of alleged sexual abuse.

The 54-year-old Vizquel exposed himself to the man “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification” at least five times while wearing a towel, according to the lawsuit.

On one occasion, a naked Vizquel stepped out of the shower and ordered him to “Wash my damn back,” the suit said. The man complied but did not return to work after that.

Vizquel’s wife, Blanca, accused him of domestic abuse in December 2020, describing two alleged acts of physical violence. Vizquel denied the allegations.

Major League Baseball said at the time it was investigating a 2016 incident when Vizquel was arrested but not charged, and an unspecified incident with the Barons.

He was fired on July 26 as manager of the Tijuana Bulls in the Mexican Baseball League.

The Alabama lawsuit said other coaches and the man’s supervisors laughed when informed of the alleged behavior toward the batboy.

The man is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, lost pay “and appropriate injunctive and equitable relief to remedy the harm he suffered.”

Advertisement

The suit says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found in June that the man had been subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination and was constructively discharged, meaning he quit because of a hostile work environment.

Cleveland puts 1B Bobby Bradley on injured list

Cleveland Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley joined the team’s crowded injured list.

Bradley, who emerged as part of Cleveland’s everyday lineup since being recalled from the minors on June 5, was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left knee before Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bradley batted .213 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 46 games. He was injured sliding into the plate on Friday and was removed from the game. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday, and the decision was made that he wasn’t ready to return.

Cleveland’s IL also includes pitchers Shane Bieber (strained right shoulder) and Aaron Civale (sprained right middle finger), and catcher Roberto Pérez (sore right shoulder). Outfielder Josh Naylor is out for the season after surgery for a fractured right ankle.

Francisco Perez was called up from Triple-A Columbus. The 24-year-old lefthander was 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA in 23 games split between Columbus and Double-A Akron. Perez, who struck out 71 in 45⅓ innings, will be used in the bullpen.

Weekly honors for George Springer, C.J. Cron

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer and Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron were named the Players of the Week on Monday.

Springer won the American League Player of the Week Award for the second straight week after hitting .364 with three homers, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBIs and a 1.177 OPS over eight games for Toronto. Springer’s go-ahead, three-run homer off Red Sox closer Matt Barnes with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday capped Toronto’s comeback from a five-run deficit in a 9-8 win.

Advertisement

After he was sidelined by injury and played in only 20 games in the first half, Springer, a four-time AL Player of the Week honoree, has hit nine homers and recorded a 1.218 OPS in 23 games since the All-Star break.

This is the first weekly honor for Cron, who hit .556 with four homers, 16 RBIs and a 1.914 OPS in five games last week to win the National League Player of the Week Award. The veteran slugger had two multi-homer games, scored eight runs and drove in 13 in Colorado’s three-game sweep over the Marlins this past weekend.