Patriots add long snapper to offset Joe Cardona’s injury; release QB Jake Dolegala

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots signed long snapper Brian Khoury on Monday, according to a league source. The team also released quarterback Jake Dolegala.
Khoury, a 2017 graduate of Carnegie Mellon, will fill in for longtime snapper Joe Cardona, who will miss an undefined period of time after exiting Sunday’s practice with an injury. Cardona, drafted in 2015, has not missed a regular-season start in his six-year NFL career.
“With only one snapper in camp, we needed to make sure we needed to know where our depth potentially could be there,” coach Bill Belichick said.
At Carnegie Mellon, Khoury played defensive end and set the school record for total career sacks with 29.5. As a senior in 2016, he logged 55 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
After his college career, Khoury transitioned to long snapper and earned his first opportunity in January 2019 with the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League. In October 2019, Khoury was selected by the DC Defenders in the second round of the open phase of the XFL Draft. Khoury signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March but was released in May.
Khoury attended practice Monday, wearing No. 46.
In Cardona’s absence Sunday, the Patriots utilized their emergency backup long snapper, defensive end Deatrich Wise. Tight end Jonnu Smith also helped out.
In addition to Cardona, tight end Hunter Henry and center David Andrews were absent from Monday’s practice after leaving Sunday’s practice with injuries as well. Henry is set to undergo an MRI on his left shoulder on Monday.
Jim McBride contributed to this report.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.