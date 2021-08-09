Patriots add long snapper to offset Joe Cardona’s injury; release QB Jake Dolegala

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots signed long snapper Brian Khoury on Monday, according to a league source. The team also released quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Khoury, a 2017 graduate of Carnegie Mellon, will fill in for longtime snapper Joe Cardona, who will miss an undefined period of time after exiting Sunday’s practice with an injury. Cardona, drafted in 2015, has not missed a regular-season start in his six-year NFL career.

“With only one snapper in camp, we needed to make sure we needed to know where our depth potentially could be there,” coach Bill Belichick said.