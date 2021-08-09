Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin hoping to get a leg up in Foxborough

But those plans quickly changed when Nordin received a text message from Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord one night at 10 p.m., informing him that there could be a roster spot in his future. Nordin’s agent soon called and confirmed a contract was in the works.

The 22-year-old kicker didn’t get the call he was hoping for during the draft, nor did he get any rings from interested teams in the ensuing days. So, Nordin typed, “what to do after college,” into his search bar and started browsing LinkedIn. He also considered joining the military.

FOXBOROUGH — In the days immediately following this year’s NFL draft, Michigan’s Quinn Nordin scoured LinkedIn in hopes of finding his next opportunity.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to believe anything until there’s something at my house,’” Nordin said.

Sure enough, the paperwork arrived. The Patriots ended up signing Nordin on May 5 as their lone undrafted free agent of the offseason.

“I’m extremely grateful,” he said. “I couldn’t even believe it because, you know, when you want something to happen and it doesn’t happen, and you wait and you wait and you wait, you’re just that much more grateful when the opportunity does come.”

Through training camp, Nordin has impressed with his powerful leg. At the team’s in-stadium practice Friday night, he converted on all of his kicks, nine field goals and one point-after attempt. Two of those makes were, comfortably, from 55 and 57 yards.

While coach Bill Belichick was quick to note the conditions for that practice were “ideal” with no wind and no turf, he also acknowledged that Nordin is progressing in the right direction.

“Quinn’s improved,” Belichick said. “We’ll keep challenging him in different situations and see how he responds just like everybody else. No rush.”

With 36-year-old Nick Folk absent for four straight practices, there seems to be a real chance for Nordin to seize the starting job. Asked about that possibility, however, Nordin didn’t bite.

“I’m just focused on getting better and taking everything one day at a time,” he said.

At Michigan, Nordin became the school’s all-time leader in 40-plus yard field goals (14). He’s also tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals, with four.

Despite his obvious kicking strength, Nordin’s accuracy can leave a bit to be desired. As a fifth-year senior last season, he made just two of his five field-goal attempts, missing all three attempts in his final college game. Through his first three college seasons, he made 75 percent of his field goals and 96 percent of his extra-point attempts.

Nordin called his senior season “a humbling experience.”

“That’s kind of stuck with me throughout the process,” he said. “I think that’s really kind of turned me into the person I am today.”

With about three weeks to go until teams must finalize their 53-man rosters, Nordin is hoping to use this time to learn from New England’s veterans and coaching staff. Achord said last week consistency is one of their goals, and applauded Nordin for his efforts thus far.

“He’s really bought in,” Achord said. “He’s doing a good job out there. He’s improving every day, in all honesty. He’s working hard. He’s working his tail off. He’s doing everything we can ask for. He’s got to continue to get better and better every day.”

Comings and goings

The Patriots signed long snapper Brian Khoury on Monday, according to a league source. The team also released quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Khoury, a 2017 graduate of Carnegie Mellon, will fill in for longtime snapper Joe Cardona, who will miss an undefined period of time after exiting Sunday’s practice with an injury. Cardona, drafted in 2015, has not missed a regular-season start in his six-year NFL career.

“With only one snapper in camp we needed to make sure we know what our depth potentially could be there,” Belichick said.

At Carnegie Mellon, Khoury played defensive end and set the school record for total career sacks with 29.5. As a senior in 2016, he logged 55 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

After his college career, Khoury transitioned to long snapper and earned his first opportunity in January 2019 with the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League. In October 2019, Khoury was selected by the DC Defenders in the second round of the open phase of the XFL Draft. In March 2021, Khoury signed with the Baltimore Ravens but was released in May.

Khoury attended practice Monday, wearing No. 46.

In Cardona’s absence Sunday, the Patriots utilized their emergency backup long-snapper, defensive end Deatrich Wise. Tight end Jonnu Smith also helped out.

In addition to Cardona, tight end Hunter Henry and center David Andrews were absent from Monday’s practice after leaving Sunday’s practice with injuries as well. Henry was set to undergo an MRI on his left shoulder on Monday.

Back at camp

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi was back on the sidelines, attending his third training camp practice this season . . . Belichick enjoyed his Saturday trip to Canton, Ohio for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. Said Belichick: “Glad to be there for some of the people that I’ve competed against. Maybe we’ll get one of ours in next year” . . . Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi called his experience with COVID-19 “kind of difficult.” Asiasi, who is vaccinated, tested positive and missed the first nine days of training camp. He returned Sunday but has yet to be a full participant. Said Asiasi: “It’s just about getting back in the groove with everything, getting back in my routine with the guys, being here all day, in the meetings, getting on the field, getting my reps in, getting familiar, and getting that muscle memory back.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.