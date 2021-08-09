How did the US Olympic team fare in Tokyo? A sport-by-sport rundown of their success

TOKYO — The Americans have piled up more Olympic hardware than any of the other 200-plus countries for the last six quadrennia and counting, and by the time the IOC had turned off the gas in the cauldron Sunday night, they had done it again. But it wasn’t easy. China, which finished 51 medals behind the US in the 2016 standings, closed the gap to 25 here. And the US, which collected 20 more golds than the Chinese last time, needed golds from the women’s basketball and volleyball teams on the final day to top the table by one.

What the Americans do have is exceptional breadth. They made the podium in more than two dozen sports over the past fortnight, from swimming to skateboarding to gymnastics to golf. No other nation can match that.

A sport-by-sport look at how the US fared in Tokyo with gold and total medals in parentheses:

Archery (0/0)

Nothing shiny for the first time since 2008. Mackenzie Brown just missed earning the first women’s medal since 1988. But the men were badly off target. Rio medalist Brady Ellison, who came in as world champion, was beaten in the quarterfinals as was the team, which had won silvers at the last two Games.

Artistic swimming (0/0)

The US just missed qualifying for the Games in the team event and there hadn’t been a duet medal since 2004. So expectations were modest this time after a ninth-place showing in Rio. But Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder placed 13th in the technical event and didn’t make the final.

Badminton (0/0)

A podium finish isn’t going to happen any time soon but the US is inching closer. Zhang Beiwen was leading her Chinese rival in their Round of 16 match when she injured her Achilles’ and had to retire. A quarterfinal finish would have been a breakthrough. Perhaps in three years.

Baseball (0/1)

Triston Casas places a silver medal around Todd Frazier's neck during the ceremony following the Americans' loss to Japan. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Americans, who settled for bronze when the sport last was on the program in 2008, upgraded to silver this time but couldn’t solve the Japanese, who beat them twice and shut them out in the final for their first gold medal. Red Sox prospect Triston Casas was the big bopper for the Yanks.

Basketball (3/3)

Jayson Tatum (left) and Draymond Green celebrate their gold-medal finish. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

After bumps along the way a fourth consecutive double is in the books. The men won their fourth title in a row over the French, who knocked them out of the World Cup and beat them in their opener here. The women won their seven straight after defeating Japan. The women’s 3x3 team already has banked gold in the inaugural tournament.

Beach volleyball (1/1)

The ageless wonder that is April Ross collected her third medal (and first gold) at 39 with Alix Klineman, her third partner. The men, who won three of the first four Olympic tournaments, missed the podium for the third straight time with nobody surviving the Round of 16. Where have you gone, Karch Kiraly?

Boxing (0/4)

Two chances for gold came up empty on the final day. Flyweight Keyshawn Davis lost his bid to become the first US champion at the weight since Oscar de la Hoya in 1992, while Richard Torrez, Jr. would have been the first superheavyweight titlist since Tyrell Biggs in 1984. Still, with featherweight Duke Ragan already wearing silver, the Americans took home three medals for the first time since 1988. The women, who got golds from Claressa Shields at the last two Games, brought three world medalists here, including Lynn, Mass., lightweight Rashida Ellis, but managed only a bronze from welterweight Oshae Jones.

Canoeing (1/1)

Nevin Harrison, the one-woman flatwater team, produced gold in the 200 meters, the first medal by a US woman since 1964 and the first by any American paddler since 1992. There was progress in whitewater, too. Michal Smolen, who didn’t make the Rio final, was fifth this time.

Cycling (1/3)

Jennifer Valente captured a surprise gold in the women’s omnium on the final day, but the only other track medal was a bronze in women’s team pursuit. After three straight golds in the women’s time trial (all from retired Kristin Armstrong) there was nothing from the road crew this time. Connor Fields, who won the men’s BMX in Rio, crashed in the semifinals and sustained a brain hemorrhage. Hannah Roberts took the silver in the new freestyle event.

Diving (0/3)

No golds but a significant breakthrough for the women, who came up dry last time. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell’s silver was the first podium finish in synchronized platform and Krysta Palmer’s springboard bronze was the first medal since 1988. The silver from Amherst’s Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco in synchronized springboard was the third straight men’s medal in the event.

Equestrian (0/2)

The dressage team upgraded to silver from its Rio bronze and the jumping team duplicated its silver with Jessica Springsteen up. But the eventers came away with nothing so there was one fewer medal this time.

Jessica Springsteen rode Don Juan van de Donkoeve to a medal in the team jumping final. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Fencing (1/2)

Only half as many medals as in Rio, but Lee Kiefer’s gold in women’s foil was worth several in historic significance — the US never had made the podium in that event. The men repeated their bronze in team foil but more was expected from the saber people, who were shut out after winning a couple in 2016.

Golf (2/2)

Xander Schauffele’s men’s gold was the first since 1904 — OK, the sport was off the program for more than a century. Nelly Korda hung on to win the women’s event by a stroke to complete the double.

Gymnastics (2/6)

Even without Simone Biles for almost all of the competition the women still grabbed an armful of medals — the team silver, golds from Sunisa Lee in all-around and Jade Carey on floor exercise, a silver from MyKayla Skinner on vault, and bronzes from Lee on uneven bars and Biles on balance beam. While it wasn’t quite the nine that the women collected in Rio, it still was an admirable achievement from a group of five-ringed rookies. The men, who picked up three event medals in 2016, came away empty-handed here. Brody Malone’s fourth place on high bar was the high point. There was nothing from rhythmic gymnastics or trampoline.

Suni Lee won gold in the all-around. Chang W. Lee/NYT

Judo (0/0)

After making the podium at the last four Olympics (kudos to Kayla Harrison), the US fighters were blanked this time. The problem wasn’t so much that nobody survived the Round of 16 but that only four even qualified for the Games, just one of them male.

Karate (0/1)

Ariel Torres picked up a bronze in men’s kata, where Sakura Kokumai, the only female competitor, finished fifth. Thomas Scott placed seventh in men’s kumite.

Modern Pentathlon (0/0)

No improvement since Rio, not that much was expected. Samantha Schultz placed 21st in the women’s competition, while Amro El-Geziri finished 25th on the men’s side.

Rowing (0/0)

The rowers made history here but not the kind they wanted. For the first time since the Americans have been coming to the Games they didn’t win a single medal. The women’s eight, which came in as three-time champions, finished fourth, as did the men. Kara Kohler, a world medalist in the single, placed ninth. It was an inexperienced flotilla and COVID played havoc with training, but someone should have made the podium somewhere.

Rugby Sevens (0/0)

A double downer. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished second in the last full World Series two years ago but have slipped back since. Both were put out in the quarterfinals by the British, who didn’t make either podium, and ended up sixth.

Sailing (0/0)

For the second time in three Games the Yanks were becalmed at Olympus. They weren’t even within hailing distance of the podium — ninth places in men’s RS:X and 470 and mixed Nacra 17 were the best efforts. Maybe there’ll be a better breeze off Marseilles in 2024.

Shooting (3/6)

With the men back on target the Yanks doubled their Rio haul with six medals, their most since 2008. Vince Hancock claimed his third skeet title along with golds from Amber English in women’s skeet and Will Shaner in men’s air rifle, silvers from Kayle Browning in women’s trap and Lucas Kozeniesky-Mary Tucker in mixed air rifle, and a bronze from Brian Burrows-Madelynn Bernau in mixed trap.

Skateboarding (0/2)

Cory Juneau took bronze in the men's park competition in the sport's Olympic debut. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Golden hopes were dashed when Nyjah Houston, a six-time men’s world street champ, finished seventh. But there still were men’s bronzes from Jagger Eaton in street and Cory Juneau in park and a near miss by Alexis Sablone, the 34-year-old MIT grad, in women’s street.

Soccer (0/1)

It’s not as though they wanted a bronze medal to complete their full set. But there’s no doubt that the reigning world champions were third best here behind the Swedes and Canadians. When the Americans’ two oldest field players — Carli Lloyd (39) and Megan Rapinoe (36) — are the only ones who mattered, it’s time to rejuvenate a roster that is well past its peak. Count on seeing a bunch of fresh faces in Paris, if not next year.

Softball (0/1)

Same as it was in 2008, the last time the women’s sport was on the program. The Americans beat the Japanese in round-robin play then lost to them in the final. Cat Osterman, who still is the team’s workhorse on the mound, won her third medal at 38. Nobody’s betting that she won’t be going for a fourth in Paris.

Sport climbing (0/1)

Nathaniel Coleman’s silver in the new Olympic event was an unexpected keepsake. Brooke Raboutou finished a respectable fifth on the women’s side.

Surfing (1/1)

Carissa Moore, the only native Hawaiian to compete in the Games, took gold. Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Carissa Moore, the four-time women’s world champion, rode a golden wave at Shidashita Beach. Not so John John Florence, the double men’s world titlist, who was squelched by countryman Kolohe Andino and didn’t make the quarters. It’ll be a whole new set of waves in Tahiti next time.

Swimming (11/30)

Nobody’s complaining about topping the table again and leaving the Aussies in their wake. While the total medal haul was comparable to the 33 in Rio, there were five fewer golds. The difference at a glance — Michael Phelps (two in 2016) retired, Ryan Murphy didn’t win either backstroke this time, and Katie Ledecky won two freestyle races instead of four. That said, Ledecky picked up two individual golds and a silver and a contributed a monster anchor leg to the silver 4 x 200 relay. And Caeleb Dressel, with five golds and a world record, put himself alongside Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, and Michael Phelps among the chlorinated immortals.

Table tennis (0/0)

The Chinese and Japanese aren’t worried yet but the Americans are knocking on the door of the quarterfinals. Juan Liu made it to the women’s Round of 16 before being dispatched by a Singaporean, while Nikhil Kumar won a couple of men’s matches.

Taekwondo (1/1)

Anastasija Zolotic compete's against Russia's Tatiana Minina in the final. Maja Hitij/Getty

Everyone figured that the first US woman to win gold would be Paige McPherson. It turned out to be 18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic at 57 kilograms, with McPherson, who took bronze in 2012, just missing another at 67 kg. Now if they can just get the men back into the conversation.

Tennis (0/0)

Serena Williams withdrew and the men sent the second string, so it was no surprise that the Americans missed the podium for the first time. All three women lost in the first round of the singles and no men made it past the second. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren’s fourth place in men’s doubles was the closest anyone came to a medal. You’re more likely to see the varsity in Paris, where everyone is familiar with the red clay at Roland Garros and the Left Bank brasseries.

Track and field (7/26)

Sydney McLaughlin won gold in the 400 hurdles, then came back to win another in the 4x400-meter relay. Christian Petersen/Getty

The Yanks picked up two golds in Saturday’s 4 x 400 relays, but they fell far short of their Rio total (32 with 13 golds) especially in the golden column. They won only seven, five of those from the women — Athing Mu (800), Sydney McLaughlin (400 hurdles), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Valarie Allman (discus), and the 4 x 400 relay. This from the team that won 14 events at the 2019 world meet, which was held before COVID. The biggest disappointment was with the men’s sprinters and hurdlers, who didn’t win an individual gold for the first time.

Triathlon (0/2)

No gold this time but a productive performance all around. The four-member mixed relay took second, Katie Zaferes was third in the women’s event and Kevin McDowell an encouraging sixth on the men’s side.

Volleyball (1/1)

The US women cried in joy after finally winning gold. ALEXANDRA GARCIA/NYT

The women, who’ve made the podium at the last three Games, won their first gold after turning away Brazil. The men, gilded in 2008 and bronzed last time, lost three times in group play and were out of commission.

Water polo (1/1)

Their group loss to Hungary was a useful wake up for the women, who dunked Spain for their third straight gold and sixth straight medal. The US males, who posted their worst-ever placement (10th) in Rio, finished a more respectable sixth.

Weightlifting (0/2)

Superb showing by the women who got a silver from Katherine Nye at 76 kg, the best US placement since Tara Nott’s 2000 gold, another bronze from Sarah Robles at 87-plus kg, and a sixth place from Mattie Rogers at 87 kg. And Harrison Maurus at 81 kg just missed what would have been the first men’s medal against a full field since 1976.

Wrestling (3/9)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock was overcome after winning gold. Aaron Favila/Associated Press

After leaving Rio with only three medals the freestyle grapplers hit the jackpot this time. David Taylor (86 kg), Gable Steveson (125 kg in the final second), and Tamyra Mensah-Stock (68 kg) won golds plus $250,000 bonuses from USA Wrestling. Kyle Snyder (97 kg) and Adeline Gray (76 kg) took silvers, while Thomas Gilman (57 kg), Kyle Dake (74 kg), Sarah Hildebrandt (50 kg), and Helen Maroulis (57 kg) earned bronzes. Nothing from the Greco guys, which is nothing new.