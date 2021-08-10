The Boston She Party dancers depict a racy revolution in ‘Follies for Boston’

“Follies for Boston,” set to premiere at Big Night Live on Aug. 12, is a jazz-meets-burlesque revue based on events in Boston that led up to the Revolutionary War.

“Hamilton” better watch out — The Boston She Party’s “Follies for Boston” is coming to steal its revolutionary musical theater thunder.

The cast of The Boston She Party, pictured here, will bring its racy historical cabaret, "Follies for Boston," to Big Night Live on Aug. 12.

“We’re calling it a liberating cabaret experience,” said The Boston She Party founder and “Follies for Boston” creator Melanie Cox. “Everything is based upon Boston history, oddly, but it pulls it together in a really cheeky, fun way.”

Each steamy dance act — the Quartering Act and the Molasses Act, among others — is based on controversial acts passed by the British Parliament that brought 18th-century tensions in the American colonies to a fever pitch.

Advertisement

“We’re creating … sensual tension within the show to create our own little Boston She Party,” said Cox, who lives in Canton.

The Midnight Riders will provide the sultry jazz instrumentals for the cabaret, and drummer Avery Logan is also serving as this season’s music director for The Boston She Party.. The band will perform a melange of classic jazz numbers alongside more modern pieces, such as a version of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” and the Beatles’ “Money (That’s What I Want).”

The Midnight Riders, pictured here, will bring their jazzy musical stylings to "Follies for Boston," a cabaret from The Boston She Party, at Big Night Live on Aug. 12. Courtesy of Boston She Party

“Follies for Boston” first debuted when it rang in the New Year in 2020 at Boston Center for the Arts, when it described itself as “sultry jazz meets the art of the tease.” The show was the first major event of The Boston She Party, which Cox founded in fall of 2019.

The Big Night Live performance, Cox said, has introduced live vocals, new costumes and choreography, and heightened technical aspects to the saucy 75-minute show.

“We’re just now getting back on stage and re-premiering an elevated show,” she added. “The venue has all the bells and whistles that we needed to create a really nice experience for our audience.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the Big Night Live show run $50-$60, and a portion of the proceeds go to DOVE, a Quincy-based organization that helps survivors of domestic violence.

The show is currently slated to take the stage at Artists for Humanity from Aug. 26-29, but Cox said the cast will “play it by ear” due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Though some of the outfits or moves might look risqué, Cox assured they keep the Bob-Fosse-style show (which is 18 and over) “family-friendly.”

“They move in a way that’s very sensual, but they’re all classically trained jazz dancers — it’s not in any way raunchy or inappropriate,” she said. “It’s super edgy and fun, and a way to bring a real feminine energy to the show.”

The Boston She Party presents Follies For Boston. Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. Aug. 12. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets $50-$60. thebostonsheparty.com.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com