Boozy Mountain Dew? Boston Beer and PepsiCo are making it happen

It’s teaming up with PepsiCo to make an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew, the companies said Tuesday. The drink will contain 5 percent alcohol and come in three flavors: original, black cherry, and watermelon.

Boston Beer Company, the parent company of Sam Adams, is again betting on the popularity of non-beer beverages.

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce the HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s chief executive, in a press release. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of [a] kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

In terms of what the drink might taste like, Kirk Tanner, the chief executive of PepsiCo Beverages North America, said it would have the “bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

According to the terms of the partnership, Boston Beer will develop and produce the beverage, and PespsiCo will sell and deliver it. It is expected to hit shelves early next year.

Boston Beer also makes Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, and it is working on developing non-alcoholic cannabis beverages.





