Boston clinical-trial technology firm raises $220 million

Reify Health, a Boston-based software company, said Tuesday it raised $220 million in new funding, as it seeks to speed up the recruitment process for patients in clinical trials.

The round, led by New York-based investment firm Coatue Management, values Reify at $2.2 billion, the company said. The deal reflects the increasing need for biotechnology companies to simplify clinical trial recruitment — an issue that has been overly complex for decades and was exacerbated during the pandemic.

The company, which has roughly 400 employees, will use the funding to grow its patient recruitment tool, StudyTeam, and its decentralized trial management software, Care Access. The money will also allow the firm to keep pace with how the clinical trial recruitment industry is adapting, officials said.