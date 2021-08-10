Boston clinical-trial technology firm raises $220 million

Reify Health, a Boston-based software company, said Tuesday it raised $220 million in new funding, as it seeks to speed up the recruitment process for patients in clinical trials.
The round, led by New York-based investment firm Coatue Management, values Reify at $2.2 billion, the company said. The deal reflects the increasing need for biotechnology companies to simplify clinical trial recruitment — an issue that has been overly complex for decades and was exacerbated during the pandemic.
The company, which has roughly 400 employees, will use the funding to grow its patient recruitment tool, StudyTeam, and its decentralized trial management software, Care Access. The money will also allow the firm to keep pace with how the clinical trial recruitment industry is adapting, officials said.
“What we’re doing, and the future of clinical trials overall, goes beyond decentralized trials,” said Michael Lin, executive chairman of Reify Health. “We need to have a global health care system proactively reaching out to patients everywhere and mobilizing the resources necessary to bring trials to them.”
Reify Health was founded in 2012 by Ralph Passarella and Lin, both of whom studied medicine at Johns Hopkins University. Its recruitment products have been used by biopharmaceutical companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly and Company. Its software has been deployed in approximately 4,000 research sites across 65 countries, the company said.
