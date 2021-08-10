Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, OAN over election claims

Dominion, whose voting technology was used in dozens of states, already has suits pending against Fox News, Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, all of whom have denied wrongdoing.

The companies “knowingly and continuously” broadcast false reports that Dominion conspired to flip millions of votes away from Donald Trump despite having no valid reason to believe the claims were true, Dominion said Tuesday in a statement.

(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Voting Systems Inc. filed a new round of defamation lawsuits over claims made about the company after the 2020 presidential election, this time targeting the conservative media outlets Newsmax Media Inc. and the owner of One America News Network.

“The defendants in today’s filings recklessly disregarded the truth when they spread lies in November and continue to do so today,” Dominion Chief Executive Officer John Poulos said in a statement.

The new lawsuits come as Dominion awaits rulings from a Washington federal judge on the fate of its earlier defamation suits. Giuliani, Powell and Lindell have all filed motions to dismiss the cases against them, and oral arguments were held in June. Fox News is also fighting for a dismissal, arguing it had a First Amendment right to report on Trump’s claims of election fraud.

“While Newsmax has not reviewed the Dominion filing, in its coverage of the 2020 Presidential elections, Newsmax simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress -- Dominion’s action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press,” the company said in a statement.

OAN didn’t immediately returned a call seeking comment.

Judges across the U.S. threw out lawsuits that attempted to overturn the election result favoring Joe Biden in key swing states by citing false claims, including about Dominion. Trump’s own attorney general concluded that no widespread fraud had occurred, though the former president continues to claim otherwise.

Dominion has argued that one reason the outlets spread the false claims was to turn a profit.

“Newsmax and OAN both endorsed, repeated, broadcast, and amplified a series of verifiably false lies about Dominion to serve their own commercial purposes,” Dominion attorney Stephen Shackelford said in the statement.

The suit against Newsmax was filed in Delaware state court, the complaint against OAN owner Herring Networks Inc. in federal court in Washington.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.