Employers were optimistic in July, despite COVID resurgence

Employer confidence in Massachusetts reached a three-year high in July, even as COVID-19 cases surged again in the state with the emergence of the Delta variant. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index rose 2.2 points to 65.6 last month, from 63.4 in June; readings above 50 indicate that the mood is generally more optimistic than negative. (A spokesman said most of the responses came in mid-July.) The index has been on a steady upward trajectory after returning to positive territory in January, following a year of uncertainty in 2020. AIM said the latest reading in the index was driven in part by signs of a rapidly expanding economy, hopes for a federal infrastructure bill, and a particularly strong outlook reported among manufacturers. The index’s all-time high of 68.5 was reached at two points in the late 1990s. — JON CHESTO

SOFTWARE

LogMeIn hires another remote executive

Boston-based software firm LogMeIn has hired another C-level executive from out of state who won’t be moving to work in the firm’s hometown. Bill Robinson has been recruited from NICE inContact, a provider of call-center software where he was an executive vice president, to join LogMeIn in the newly created role of chief revenue officer. Robinson, who will report to LogMeIn chief executive Bill Wagner, will oversee sales, customer experience, and business operations. Robinson is joining the firm remotely from his home office in Georgia. Wagner also hired his chief financial officer, Rich Veldran, remotely last year: Veldran at the time decided to stay in his home state of New Jersey instead of moving to the Boston area. Subsequent to Veldran’s hiring, Wagner decided to cut the physical size of the Boston headquarters in half, as part of his broader plan to reduce office space worldwide and to reflect his desire to make LogMeIn what he called a “permanent remote-centric company.” Other recent leadership hires who live out of state include Jamie Domenici, the chief marketing officer, Michael Oberlaender, the chief information security officer, and Olga Lagunova, the global head of technology. — JON CHESTO

MANUFACTURING

Tulip raises $100 million in funding

Tulip, a Somerville-based manufacturing software company, said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in funding, as it aims to improve the productivity of frontline factory workers through technology. The funding round, led by a New York based venture capital firm Insight Partners, brings total investment into the company up to $153 million, and brings the company near a $1 billion valuation, news reports show. With the funding, the company plans to double its headcount by 2022, and establish a second headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region, the company said. Currently, Tulip employs roughly 120 employees, according to Pitchbook, and has offices in Somerville, Munich, and Budapest. The company was founded in 2014 by Natan Linder and Rony Kubat, two graduates of MIT. It was created to disrupt the manufacturing industry, and provide a technology platform that could coordinate the “highly complex” work environments of factory floor workers. In the past two years, the company has increased its customer base by over 500 percent, and is now in over 300 factory floors across the world, including at Terex, Delta Faucet, and Outset Medical. Linder, who is the company’s chief executive, said Tuesday’s investment will accelerate Tulip’s growth, and solve a problem plaguing the advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and defense industries. “About 1 in 5 global workers are frontline operators who are fundamentally deskless,” he said. “Just like knowledge workers, frontline workers need access to the right tools to get the data they need to stay competitive and to future-proof their operations.” — PRANSHU VERMA

INTERNET

Google to limit ads targeting minors

Google is limiting the targeted advertising of users younger than 18, among a series of changes by the search giant aimed at improving privacy protections for teens. The Mountain View, Calif.-based company said it will begin blocking advertising that targets teenagers based on data compiled about their age, gender, and interests. Instagram recently announced a similar policy against targeting users under 18. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RAILROADS

Canadian company raises offer for Kansas City Southern

Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National. Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the remaining major US railroads, but it also controls critical cross-border routes with Mexico. Its size has long piqued the interest of other railroads as any bid could be the most likely to be approved by US regulators long wary of signing off on railroad mergers out of antitrust concerns. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Most Morgan Stanley interns don’t want to work in the office

Most Morgan Stanley interns in Europe and the United States want to work flexibly, even as the firm’s chief executive officer lauds the merits of the office. A survey found that 72 percent of Morgan Stanley’s 120 interns in Europe favor flexible working when they enter the workforce full time, while 66 percent of their 341 counterparts in North America want to. While CEO James Gorman said in July the bank “would be flexible where flexibility was called for,” he has joined other Wall Street executives in making it clear that he expects his workforce to return — at least, largely — to the office, assuming it is safe to do so. “If you want to get paid New York rates, you work in New York, none of this ‘I’m in Colorado, working in New York and getting paid like I’m sitting in New York City’,” Gorman said at an investor conference in June. “Sorry, that doesn’t work.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to compensate those injured by third-party sellers

Amazon is offering to compensate customers for injuries caused by goods from its third-party sellers, a guarantee that follows numerous lawsuits seeking to hold the world’s largest online retailer responsible for dangerous products purchased from its digital shelves. In a blog post on Amazon’s corporate site on Tuesday, the company said it would pay shoppers itself for injury or property damage claims under $1,000, which Amazon says account for more than 80 percent of cases, at no cost to sellers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTING

Robinhood, the trading app that’s brought millions of new investors to the stock market, is buying a company that helps people communicate with the businesses whose shares they buy. Robinhood Markets said Tuesday that it agreed to buy Say Technologies for about $140 million in cash. Say helps publicly traded companies hear what questions their investors want answered, and it helps investors vote at companies’ annual meetings on everything from whether the CEO is overpaid to who should sit on the board of directors. — ASSOCIATED PRESS