Tracker: COVID-19 vaccine updates on boosters, variants, and kids

Booster shots are not yet available. The country’s top health agencies — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration — said they are still determining whether (or which) individuals may need them. The head of the World Health Organization is urging nations to hold off administering booster shots until at least the end of September to ensure all countries have access.

The three companies with authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the US — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson — continue to develop their shots amid concerns about variants and breakthrough cases, while young children still have no vaccine option.

Drugmakers and researchers are trying to determine how long — and how well — vaccines offer protection. Some studies have been small, done in a lab, or based on varying populations — meaning the data can be complex to interpret — but this tracker notes a few of them. Vaccine makers are also racing to produce data from their studies in adolescents and children. And the FDA appears to be accelerating its process to grant the vaccines full approval, with the first of those designations potentially coming by early September.

Cambridge, Mass. • mRNA-1273

The basics

Efficacy: greater than 90 percent

Dose: 2 shots, 4 weeks apart

FDA Emergency Use Approval: Dec. 18, 2020

Moderna said it plans to complete its rolling application for full FDA approval by the end of August.

Boosters

Moderna will likely pick one of three strategies for its COVID-19 booster shot.

The firm released data in May for two of them: A third shot of its original vaccine or a dose of a version designed to fight variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil. The company said both options appeared to raise antibody levels, but the reworked version appeared to work better against the B.1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa. The company’s third booster candidate would be a mix of both options into one vaccine.

Moderna’s chief executive Stéphane Bancel has said the company would wait for trial data from the third option before deciding which program to pursue emergency use authorization for. He previously said the booster shot could be ready as early as “end of the summer or early fall” for individuals who were the first to get the original shot or who are in high-risk groups.

Moderna said on August 5 that its vaccine remained 93 percent effective six months after individuals received the second shot.

Variants

While it conducts ongoing clinical trials in humans, Moderna is also running laboratory tests to measure how its vaccine might respond to emerging variants. The firm said on June 29 that a small test suggested its vaccine remained effective against seven variants first identified in Angola, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda, including the quick-spreading Delta strain. (The results, while encouraging, do not reflect how the vaccine would work against the variants in a real-world setting.)

Adolescents and children

Moderna’s vaccine can only be administered to adults in the US at this time.

On June 10 the firm announced that it requested FDA emergency use authorization for its vaccine in adolescents, following non-peer-reviewed data that suggested it worked in a 3,700-person study in 12 to 17-year-olds. The company is still awaiting a decision.

A separate study in children between six months and 11 years old is ongoing.

Updated Aug. 10

New York City | Germany • BNT162b2

The basics

Efficacy: 91 percent

Dose: 2 shots, 3 weeks apart

FDA Emergency Use Approval: Dec. 11, 2020

The FDA is aiming to grant Pfizer-BioNTech full approval for their vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported.

Boosters

Company executives have said Pfizer could seek emergency authorization for a third dose of the vaccine in August.

Efficacy of the two-shot vaccine fell to about 84 percent between four and six months after vaccination, according to data released July 28.

Variants

Some studies offer insight as to how well the vaccine works against variants in different settings.

A May Public Health England study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant two weeks after individuals received their second shot.

Health officials in Israel said have said they are seeing a decline in the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the Delta variant spreads, but said it still prevented serious illness and hospitalizations.

Adolescents and children

The FDA expanded Pfizer and BioNTech’s emergency use approval to cover adolescents 12 to 15 years old on May 10.

The companies are also studying different doses of their vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old. The study breaks out participants into three cohorts: a 5 to 11-year-old age group; 2 to 5-year-old age group; and 6-month to 2-year-old age group. Pfizer said it expects to have data from children ages 5 to 11 years old by the end of September, after the school year begins, which it would use to apply for emergency use authorization if the results warrant it.

Updated Aug. 10

New Brunswick, N.J. • Ad26.COV2.S

The basics

Efficacy: 72 percent

Dose: One shot

FDA Emergency Use Approval: Feb. 27, 2020

Boosters

Johnson & Johnson is part of an eight-vaccine study in the UK to analyze the use of different vaccines as booster shots. The company said it is too early to determine its future booster-shot strategies because that study is ongoing.

Variants

The company said it is conducting ongoing clinical efficacy trials to determine whether the immune response elicited by its vaccine has a virus-neutralizing effect.

Johnson & Johnson released data on July 1 from a small lab study that suggested its vaccine provides robust protection — or generated high levels of virus-fighting antibodies —against eight variants, including Delta. The non-peer-reviews study also found that the body’s immune response to the vaccine appeared to last at least eight months, the length of time monitored.

A different pre-print study, also done in a lab, found the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced a weaker antibody response against the Delta variant when compared to Moderna and Pfizer’s two-dose, mRNA shots. However, there could be other immune responses elicited by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, beyond producing virus-fighting antibodies, which contribute to how well it works.

Data from a study of 480,000 health workers in South Africa released on August 6 found that Johnson & Johnson’s shot was 71 percent effective against hospitalization (and up to 96 percent against death) in areas were the Delta strain is present, a sign of how well the vaccine works in the real world.

Adolescents and children

The company said in an e-mail to the Globe that Johnson & Johnson expects to begin a study in 12 to 17-year-olds in the fall.

Based on the results of that trial, additional studies to test the vaccine in children as young as a few months old would begin. In April, the company expanded its ongoing vaccine trial to include adolescents, beginning with those 16 and older. Johnson & Johnson has not released data from that study.

Updated Aug. 10





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.