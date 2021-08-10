Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for 7 days over vaccine misinformation

On Monday evening, Greene said on Twitter, “The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines.” She said there were too many reports of infection and spread of the coronavirus among vaccinated people, and added that the vaccines were “failing” and “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks.”

The company said this was Greene’s fourth “strike,” which means that under the company’s rules she could be permanently barred if she violated Twitter’s coronavirus misinformation policy again. The company issued Greene’s third strike less than a month ago.

Twitter on Tuesday suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from its service for seven days after she posted that the Food and Drug Administration should not approve the coronavirus vaccines and that the vaccines were “failing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current guidance states, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick.”

In late July, the agency also revised its indoor mask policy, advising that people wear a mask in public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading the coronavirus. A recent report by two Duke University researchers who reviewed data from March to June in 100 school districts and 14 charter schools in North Carolina concluded that wearing masks was an effective measure against preventing the transmission of the virus, even without 6 feet of physical distancing.

Greene’s tweet was “labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy,” Trenton Kennedy, a Twitter spokesman, said in an emailed statement. “The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

A representative for Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter has picked up enforcement against accounts posting coronavirus misinformation as cases have risen across the United States because of the highly contagious delta variant. In Greene’s home state, new cases have increased by 171% in the past two weeks, while 39% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.