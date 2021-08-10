“No ice cream maker? No problem.” With this catchphrase and more than a dozen years of combined experience as professional ice cream makers, Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall recently launched the Beverly-based True Scoops. The duo has created shelf-stable ice cream and sauce mixes, pantry items that you can have at the ready when you need a cold dessert, or want a fun project with little ones. “Parents bake cookies, brownies, and cupcakes with the kids, but we want to shake it up and bring ice cream to the party,” says Williamson. You need ice cube trays and a blender and 2¾ cups of half-and-half to yield, in few hours, a quart of rich, luscious ice cream. Both ice cream mixes, chocolate and vanilla bean, are produced with simple ingredients and a plant-based stabilizer, and are peanut-, egg-, and corn syrup-free. The two sauces, hot fudge and salted butterscotch, also made without artificial ingredients, require ½ cup of half-and-half, and take about five minutes to whisk up on the stovetop. Williamson adds, “We want to be the Betty Crocker of ice cream and sauce mixes, but without the preservatives.” ($12.95 for a pouch of ice cream mix; $6.95 for the sauces.) For information and to order, visit maketruescoops.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND