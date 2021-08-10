He trained under Lydia Shire. His first job was at a legendary restaurant. But is he ready to bring live music, comedy, and pasta to Somerville?

The chef grew up in Lawrence and trained at the legendary Brennan’s in New Orleans before working as a humble line cook under Lydia Shire at Scampo, where he got an on-the-spot lesson in risotto (which seems downright stress-free in retrospect).

Live music. Comedy. Brunch. Big, comforting plates of Italian-American food. A 400-seat space in Somerville’s friendly Magoun Square. Premiere on Broadway is poised to become just the hangout that a weary pandemic public craves — if we ever exit it, that is. Dan Bazzinotti, 37, ran Terra at Eataly for five years, and he’s hopeful that the enormous venue can thrive amid uncertainty.

We’re living in crazy times. What’s it like to open a restaurant with the Delta variant afoot? It had felt like we were getting a break for a while.

It actually feels so good to get back into this craziness after the last year that we had. It’s been awesome just to see people come out and to be able to offer this type of venue that I think a lot of people have been waiting for. You know, we’re just taking the news as we get it. We just want to cook. We just want to get back to what we do.

How do you feel about customer confidence? Some owners are now asking for proof of vaccination for indoor dining. What’s your stance on that?

I don’t think we’re going to be checking people’s vaccinations. I don’t know if you can actually keep up with that.

We want people to be safe and feel comfortable, and we have a giant space here. So, God forbid that we had to go back to what last year was, I would feel very confident we could execute everything that we’re doing very comfortably, very safely. We have these garage doors that open up right to the street. We could comfortably seat 300 people in here. So if we had to only seat 150, that’s still great. I’m really not too stressed about that. I hope that we don’t have to do that.

Tell me about the concept.

This has been in the works for a little while now, and then obviously last year screwed everything up. When I was first approached with this place, it was an old furniture store. The owner wanted to do shows, comedy, brunch. It sounded amazing. I really love live music. I love the atmosphere that it brings. I think that it really adds that element to dining, and I just think it’s so fun.

I thought this would be a really unique opportunity to do some really fun food, because whenever you go to a live music venue, the food is really never that good, or it’s just the frozen, fried stuff. You don’t ever have a serious kitchen behind a place like this. I thought, if someone really wanted to invest in that, it could be something special.

My time at Eataly was great. I helped open the store, opened Terra, was there for almost five years. I had a blast over there. Those guys are the real deal. They definitely know how to do it and do it well.

It was really nice to be an executive chef there, almost trapped into doing purely Italian food. I told my cooks, when you’re locked into doing food only from Italy, you start using that as a challenge. You start really researching regions. We were reading like cookbooks from the 1800s, doing recipes from way back, and we had a blast with that — and then doing Italian-American food with a very regional approach, thoughtful, but also just having a lot of fun.

Why Magoun Square?

This neighborhood has been obviously changing. Different people have been moving in. I actually lived right down the street for eight years before I moved, right before we opened Eataly. I know this neighborhood well. Once the Green Line is operational here, this neighborhood is just going to be really more than Davis Square ever was.

I really enjoy the neighborhood. There’s a lot of nice little places to go. My buddies down the street at Winter Hill Brewing, our friends at Magoun’s Saloon. There’s just nothing, nothing like this around, in the whole city: live music, comedy, close to everything. Everyone’s walking by, starting to see it. People are saying, “I’ve been watching this place being built. When’s your first show?”

Everybody’s just so, so nice. And it’s just really nice to be part of a neighborhood again. That’s the biggest thing for me. I really miss that — being able to connect with some guests. I think this neighborhood has just been looking for something like this. It’s just so unique, and it’s not a chain.

Let’s talk about your culinary history. How did you get interested in cooking?

You want me to go way back! I first started cooking at an Italian restaurant in 1999 or 1998. I can’t remember exactly. I started cooking at night. I remember the chef being like, “Hey, help me label the herbs!” That’s the memory that sticks out in my mind the most. It was probably thyme and rosemary, and I had no idea what anything was. That was my legit first time in a kitchen. And I remember watching the guy on sauté stations. He would just line up like 30 sauté pans as orders came in. He was doing fra diavlo, shrimp scampi, all Italian-American food. And it was just the coolest thing to watch this guy do that. And that was my first line-cooking memory. Looking back, he could have been horrible, I don’t even know. But I was just so impressed by these guys, with them cooking all this food, the pans, learning the herbs, learning to clean mussels from the dishwasher.

I had just transferred high schools; I’d just started at Whittier Tech. I was culinary for the technical high school, which was awesome. I had a great group of chefs there, and they groomed everyone to essentially work in restaurants or go to college.

I ended up going to Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island. I got a bachelor’s degree. I love having the degree, but I could have done only two years and cooked more in a restaurant. You can’t put a price on that. You can’t teach that in a school.

I did my internship in New Orleans, where I really learned to be a cook. I was out of my element completely. I was at Brennan’s. They’re known for their brunch. So just seeing them do these numbers is so impressive. That’s the type of place where the chef had been there for 60-something years. He was a dishwasher there, then he was a line cook, a sous chef, executive chef. He passed away a year after I left; they buried him in his chef’s whites, apron, and a copy of the menu. This guy was the real deal. The sous chef? 68 years old. That stuck with me — the work ethic.

I remember opening Scampo in 2008. Lydia Shire didn’t like my risotto. She came on the line and made a risotto with me, start to finish, and brought me to the table and introduced me as her risotto chef. Meanwhile, there’s like, 1,000 tickets coming in, the owner of the Red Sox is having dinner, and all the chefs are looking at me, like, ‘Why is Dan in the dining room right now?’ I was just a line cook, but it stuck with me forever. Lydia says she’s going to put that in her book! She took that little extra time. It might have slowed things down a little bit, but just her doing that was such an awesome thing.

Growing up in Lawrence, where did you go out to eat?

It’s more family food that sticks in my memory than restaurants actually. We didn’t really go out, didn’t have a ton of money. It was all family parties. My mother’s known for her chicken pot pie, which is amazing. Obviously, that’s a family recipe. I’m sure it’s not a crazy secret. And then my grandmother on my dad’s side, she would just do this big ragout of pork neck and sausage and some meatballs and ziti. She would just do a big pot of that. Every family party, everybody would bring a little something. My aunt would make stuffed shells. It was just a crazy buffet of food that was never-ending.

Who are your favorite chefs? What are your favorite restaurants locally?

I’m not a fancy guy at all. You’ll like this: My guilty pleasure restaurant is Texas Roadhouse. I helped open a Texas Roadhouse in 2000. I love the drinks. I think, for chain restaurants, it’s one of the best you could go to. I know people are going to hate me for that. When my wife and I take my 3-year-old son out, we go to Texas Roadhouse. You gotta get the peanuts. I have to throw them a bone.

Boston real restaurants? I love Cassie [Piuma] at Sarma. Not only is she a great person, her food is so fun. I like trying flavors that are new to me. It makes me feel how maybe a lot of regular guests feel when they get excited about someone making their own sausage, or whatever it is. Sarma is really fun. When I was in Back Bay, for a while, going to Krasi was really cool. I think those guys are doing an amazing job. I don’t know all the Greek food. There’s things that they make that I’m like, “What do you call this?” Drinking Greek wine? So cool. It’s hard to pronounce a lot of them!

Favorite dish on your own menu?

It’s such a tough question. The food is designed off everything I really like. It would have to be a toss-up between my rigatoni that we do with beef rib, meatballs, and sausage. That’s based off my grandmother’s dish. And then, just getting a chance to make all of our sausages and doing a big, nice antipasti board with stuff that I really enjoy — stuffed peppers, olives, zucchini pickles that we make, stuff like that. So my favorites are very simple: nice, heartwarming pasta and just some snacks on a board.

Going into the fall, what’s the future of COVID and restaurants?

Last year proved that none of us can predict anything. Because if you had asked me two years ago if we would ever close a restaurant, I would have laughed at you and said, “That’s never going happen. Restaurants will never close.” Everyone was completely shocked.

I’ve already done it before. So if we have to get back to 100 percent like last year, it’s not going to be easy, but I’m pretty confident that we can still run and operate the business as we want. As long as they don’t put any bans on live music, we should still be able to do it. We have a ton of space here.

The one thing will be those stupid dividers that I don’t like the look of. And that’s it. It’s just aesthetics. I feel like I’m in like a voting poll with those things.

Favorite snack or pandemic-era vice?

Cheez-Its and ginger ale, and Texas Roadhouse. I like what I like.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.