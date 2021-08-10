As the ‘Jeopardy!’ host search comes to an end, here are our top 5 and worst 5 picks

Since then, eight more have shot their shot. As you read this, the final guest host, Joe Buck, is on stage, and as of this weekend, the guest host era is over. “Jeopardy!” will soon announce a permanent host before the start of the new season.

Since the legendary longtime host died in November, the show has been rotating substitutes. The question over who will win the permanent job has become something of a Game of Thrones and I ranked the first eight in May (with former contestant Buzzy Cohen in the lead).

As a die-hard Jeopardy fan, I’ve been watching (and analyzing) guest hosts since Ken Jennings kicked off this new post-Alex Trebek-era in January.

Variety broke the news that Executive producer Mike Richards was in “advanced negotiations” for the gig, along with others. On Monday, Richards acknowledged this was true in a memo to staff, but clarified, “No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.” He wrote, “[the] choice on this is not my decision and never has been.” (Richards also addressed discrimination lawsuits from his prior production job on “The Price is Right,” which resurfaced last week.)

That said, the game is still afoot. Based on performance, stamina, and fan favor, here are the candidates Sony should consider for the job — and the resumes they can toss in the bin.

Buzzy Cohen CAROL KAELSON

TOP 5

1. Buzzy Cohen

I’m Team Buzzy all the way. Cohen, 36, is a well-known Jeopardy figure, a face I associate with the show, and I think he’d bring in a younger demographic. A fan-favorite, I’ve loved the dapper dude since”SNL” Darrell Hammond-vs.-Will Ferrell-final Jeopardy answers. He and Trebek had beautiful chemistry, and unlike other names here, I associate Cohen with “Jeopardy!” He did a solid job hosting the Tournament of Champions. He’s funny, charming, has a pure love for the game, and a respect for it. I’d love to see him as host.

2. Levar Burton

Burton campaigned hard for this job. He tweeted back in 2013 it was his “dream job.” If Twitter is anything to go by, the former “Reading Rainbow” host is the hands-down fan-favorite. The Internet’s fervent rally cry for Burton have been legion and undeniable.

I was nervous about his run because the hype was so huge, but he crushed it. Pitch-perfect at the podium, avuncular and gracious with the mid-show interviews. Plus, he’d bring in a whole new audience, with his massive fan base.

IBurton has that air of intellect that’s a key qualifier for this job: We need to feel like you know the answer — not that you’re reading it off a card. Burton has that authority in spades. I’d love to see him in my living room every night.

3. Mayim Bialik

Surprisingly tremendous. I only knew her as Blossom and Jodi Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but the actress and neuroscientist was completely at-ease behind the lectern The UCLA grad — she also has Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Boston University — was kind, interested in what contestants had to say during the interviews, joked at the right times. And — key part of gig — it feels like she knows what she’s talking about.

4. David Faber

Wild card. I had no idea who this guy was before the show, and maybe that’s why I liked him. He’s a fresh face I didn’t already associate with, say, CNN or “The Today Show.” Plus I love his voice, which is a dead-ringer for Stephen Colbert. (If the CNBC host was on a podcast, and you told me it was Colbert talking, I’d believe you.) The Tufts University alum was a genuinely nice dude, at-ease and fit right in with show’s vibe.

5. Bill Whitaker

“Wow, this guy reminds me of Alex Trebek,” I said to my boyfriend on the first day Whittaker took stage. Still feel that. The Boston University alum and “60 Minutes” correspondent was so calm, I felt almost like a Bob Ross, zen-out vibe.

THE WORST FIVE

These are the five that will have me tuning out.

1. Dr. Mehmet Oz.

No. He was my bottom pick in May, and remains there. As I said then, for many vocal fans, Oz represents the opposite of science and facts. Some 600 past contestants signed a petition to keep him off the show, citing, among other things, his “harmful” views on COVID-19. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for. Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge … he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public.”

2. Joe Buck.

He’s on now — and I’ve already seen enough. Lower the volume waaaaay down. The FOX Sports sportscaster is aggressively loud. The opposite of the staid, even-keeled Trebek. Total turnoff. (He was roasted by sports fan “Jeopardy” James Holzhauer on Twitter: “Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I’m crossing my fingers it’s Joe Buck.”)

3. Robin Roberts. The “Good Morning America” host managed to be boring and over-the-top at the same time. She talked too much about herself and way too much about how happy she was to be there (I get it, but let’s move on), interjected too many comments, while also managing to have something of a cardboard personality.

4. Anderson Cooper. Odd choice. This felt like one of those crossover episodes from a ‘90s sit-com. The only thing he had going for him was that “Woah! Steve Urkel, what you doing on Full House!?”-feel. He is and always will be, for me, hard news CNN anchor, not game-time fun-guy. (Except on New Year’s.)

5. Katie Couric. On the opposite end of the vocal spectrum from Buck, Couric’s chipper, and over-the-top morning-show-voice was at complete odds with an evening game show feel. She also didn’t give off the aura of knowing the answers; it felt like she was just reading them.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.