Recipe: Every New England kitchen needs a simple blueberry cake to serve right in the pan

Makes one 9-inch square

Every New England kitchen needs a simple blueberry cake that you can serve right in the pan. This cake is beaten in a mixer, which gives it a beautiful tight texture and some volume. But if you've forgotten to put out the butter to come to room temperature, here's what to do: Melt the butter, cool it to tepid, and whisk in the eggs, vanilla, and milk. Then proceed to stir in the dry ingredients (whisked with the sugar), and fold in the berries. The texture of the cake made without a mixer is reminiscent of a muffin batter, that is, slightly coarse, rather than the cake-y finish of a tender, creamed batter. A sprinkle of granulated sugar on top before the cake goes into the oven gives it a smooth finish.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 1¾ cups flour 1¾ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1½ cups fresh blueberries, picked over, washed, and patted dry 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) butter, at room temperature 1 cup sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup whole milk Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square baking pan. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In another bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture.

3. In another bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 2 minutes. Add the sugar in 2 additions, beating well after each addition. Blend in the eggs, one a time, followed by the vanilla.

5. With the mixer on low speed, add half of the flour mixture, then the milk, then the remaining flour mixture. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl with a rubber spatula several times.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries and any flour in the bowl. Tip the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the top with granulated sugar.

7. Transfer the cake to the oven and bake it for 40 minutes, or until set and golden. A cake tester inserted near the center of the cake will be clean when withdrawn. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool. Cut into squares.

Lisa Yockelson