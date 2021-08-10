Recipe: Grilled corn salsa with cilantro and lime is waiting to be scooped up with chips

Serves 8

When you've had your fill of corn on the cob slathered with butter, turn the kernels into grilled corn salsa. Husk the corn and blanch or steam the ears briefly so the corn won't dry out on the grill. Rub the ears with olive oil and set them on the hot coals. When they're charred, let them cool, and remove the corn from the cobs. Toss with lime, tomatoes, cilantro, and pickled jalapenos. It's a zippy combination to scoop up with chips. But, wait, there's more. Add black beans and avocado and serve it as a side dish, or fold it up in a warm tortilla for a handy snack. Summer is fleeting. Fresh native corn is calling to you.

6 ears fresh corn, husks and silk removed Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) ¼ small red onion, finely chopped 1 large lime, juiced (3 tablespoons), or more to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 medium heirloom or field tomatoes, halved, seeded, and chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste ¼ packed cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeno slices (from a jar), or more to taste 1 tablespoon jalapeno pickle juice, or more to taste

1. Fill a large pot halfway with water or set a steamer rack in a large pot and fill with several inches of water. Bring to a boil. Add the corn, cover the pot, and boil or steam for 2 minutes. Transfer the cobs to a large baking dish.

2. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

3. In a large bowl, stir together the onion and lime juice. Set aside while you grill the corn.

4. Brush the corn with olive oil. Set the ears on the grill and cook, turning often, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the kernels are lightly charred in places. Return the corn to the baking dish and let it cool. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

5. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off the cobs. Transfer to the large bowl.

6. Sprinkle the cut tomatoes with salt and add them to the corn with black pepper, the onion mixture, cilantro, and pickled jalapenos and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lime juice, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas