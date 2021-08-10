Recipe: This rustic, free-form savory galette with Swiss chard, corn, and ricotta is a delight

Serves 6

A French galette (crostata in Italian) is a rustic, open-faced, free-form pie, perfect for highlighting whatever is in season. You may have seen only sweet galettes, but the savory rounds, made with vegetables, are a delight. The main ingredient here is Swiss or rainbow chard, which is often paired in the cooler months with mushrooms and winter squashes. But it goes just as well with peak summer produce such as corn. As with all galettes, you roll out a single piece of dough and it doesn't really matter what shape you get; aim for round-ish. The cooked vegetables go into the center and you pick up the edges and let them pleat as they fold naturally around the rim. Start with a food processor pastry and give it a good chill. While it's in the fridge, mix ricotta with lemon and whatever fresh herbs are growing in your garden or on the windowsill; parsley, chives, and thyme are ideal. Next, cook the chard. Many recipes use only the leafy greens, but the stems are edible and delicious. Chop the stems and tear the leaves and keep them separate because stems go into the pan early and leaves are added later with the corn. When the vegetables are cooked and cool, squeeze out any excess liquid so the pastry bottom won't turn soggy. Spread the ricotta on the rolled dough, layer the vegetables on top, and gently fold the pastry up around the filling. Glaze the rim with egg and sprinkle it lightly with coarse salt. It's ideal for a picnic or patio, warm or at room temperature.

PASTRY

1½ cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon sugar ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut up 1 teaspoon vinegar mixed with 3 tablespoons ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar to sift them.

2. Add the butter and pulse the mixture until it forms crumbs. Sprinkle the vinegar mixture over the flour mixture. Pulse again just until the mixture forms clumps. It should not come together to form a ball.

3. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured board. Shape them into a ball, flatten into a 4-inch disk, and wrap in foil. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

FILLING

¾ cup ricotta 1 cup chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, chives, and thyme Grated rind of 1 lemon Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large bunch Swiss or rainbow chard, leaves separated from the stems 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 shallot, thinly sliced 2 ears fresh corn, shucked with kernels removed 1 egg, lightly beaten Sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the ricotta, 3/4 cup herbs, lemon rind, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Chop the chard stems into 1/4-inch pieces. Roughly tear the leaves.

4. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the chard stems, garlic, and shallots. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the stems soften.

5. Add the corn and chard leaves with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the leaves are wilted. Transfer the mixture to a fine mesh colander or a tray. When the mixture is cool enough to handle, squeeze it out with your hands, discarding the excess liquid. Cool to room temperature.

6. Set the oven at 400 degrees.

7. On a lightly floured counter, roll the pastry to a 12-inch round. Lift the pastry onto the rolling pin and lay it on the baking sheet. Spread the ricotta onto the dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border around the edge. Set the chard mixture on top.

8. Fold the edges of the dough up and over the filling, letting the dough pleat onto itself as it rests on the filling. The dough will only cover the edge of the filling. Brush the edges of the dough with egg and sprinkle it lightly with sea salt. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

9. Bake the galette for 45 to 50 minutes, turning the sheet from back to front halfway through baking. The edges should be brown and firm.

10. Cool the galette slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature, sprinkled with the remaining 1/4 cup chopped herbs. Cut into wedges.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick