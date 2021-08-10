Three recipes that put all that zucchini from your garden to use

Summertime means bountiful gardens — but sometimes we have trouble keeping up with the bounty. Zucchini is the classic culprit. We’re here to help. We toss zucchini with mint and chives, top it with a dollop of ricotta and lemon zest, and finish with toasted pistachios and sesame seeds. We also slice it raw into pearled couscous; it offers a slight crunch and cool contrast to a rich, warm tomato vinaigrette. And we cook it into a creamy orzo pasta paired with plump shrimp, fresh mint, and briny feta cheese.

Makes 4 servings

At Masseria Potenti, in Puglia, Italy, we tasted a memorable starter composed of long, thin slices of fresh zucchini rolled around a lemony ricotta filling and dipped, cannoli-like, into sesame and poppy seeds. This summery salad is our deconstructed version of that dish. We seed the zucchini before slicing so the soft, spongy cores won’t release liquid that would dilute the flavors. A sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds and chopped pistachios adds richness along with a crisp, nutty texture.

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon honey

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces each)

2 tablespoons pistachios, finely chopped

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

½ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

½ cup lightly packed fresh mint, roughly chopped

½ cup chives cut into 1-inch lengths

Flaky sea salt, to serve (optional)

In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, rosemary, honey, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Halve the zucchini lengthwise. Using a spoon, scrape out and discard the seedy core from each half. Slice the zucchini 1/8- to ¼-inch thick on the diagonal, then add to the bowl with the lemon juice mixture and toss. Let stand for about 15 minutes, tossing once or twice.

Meanwhile, in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, combine the pistachios and sesame seeds. Toast, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta, oil, lemon zest, and ¼ teaspoon salt.

To the zucchini, add the mint and chives, then toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and dollop the ricotta mixture on top. Scatter the pistachio-sesame mixture on top, then drizzle with oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt (if using).

Pearl Couscous and Zucchini Salad With Tomato Vinaigrette. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Pearl Couscous and Zucchini Salad With Tomato Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

This hearty salad was inspired by a recipe in the book Shaya by New Orleans chef Alon Shaya. Tomato paste browned with garlic in olive oil forms a rich base for the dressing. Thinly sliced fresh zucchini adds subtle crunch and the tomatoes offer succulence, while salty, tangy feta ties everything together. Serve as a light vegetarian main course or as a side to grilled or roasted meats.

Be sure to use regular tomato paste; you’ll need only a half of a 6-ounce can. (Double-concentrated tomato paste, often sold in a tube, will overwhelm the salad.)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/3 cup tomato paste

1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice and lemon wedges, to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 cup pearl couscous

1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 cup lightly packed fresh mint, torn if large, divided

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 cup), divided

In an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, add the oil and garlic and heat until just sizzling. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring with a silicone spatula, until slightly darkened, 5 to 7 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl. Whisk in the lemon zest and juice, ¾ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

In a large saucepan, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt and the couscous, then cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain and rinse until cool to the touch, then drain again.

Stir the couscous into the tomato paste mixture. Fold in the tomatoes and zucchini, followed by ¾ cup of mint and ½ cup of feta. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the remaining mint, the remaining feta, and additional pepper. Serve with lemon wedges.

Shrimp, Orzo, and Zucchini With Ouzo and Mint. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Shrimp, Orzo, and Zucchini With Ouzo and Mint

Makes 4 servings

In her acclaimed cookbook Aegean, Crete-born London chef Marianna Leivaditaki coaxes orzo pasta to a rich, creamy texture, as if making risotto. A broth of brandy, aromatic vegetables, and shrimp shells is the cooking liquid for the orzo, infusing the dish with richness and subtle sweetness. The shrimp are added only after the orzo is al dente, so they remain plump and tender. Our adaptation takes a simpler approach to the cooking and calls for fewer ingredients but retains the delicious, bracing flavors of Leivaditaki’s creation.

Ouzo, the Greek anise-flavored spirit, is added at the very end of cooking to accentuate the licorice notes of the fennel seed.

Look for small to medium squash (ones that weigh 6 to 8 ounces each), as they have fewer seeds to remove. To seed the zucchini, use a small spoon to scrape along the center of each half.

Also, when simmering the shrimp broth, take care not to let it boil or simmer vigorously or the liquid will evaporate too quickly and the finished volume will be too slight.

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 pound extra large (21/25 per pound) shrimp, peeled (tails removed) and deveined, shells reserved

3 medium celery stalks, roughly chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

3 bay leaves

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup brandy

1 cup orzo

2 medium zucchini (about 1 pound total), halved length-wise, seeded, and thinly sliced crosswise

1 pound ripe plum or cocktail tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, lightly crushed

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon ouzo

1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest

½ cup lightly packed fresh mint, chopped

Set a large pot over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil, and heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp shells and cook, stirring just once or twice, until bright pink and dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the celery, bell pepper, onion, bay, and ¼ teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to release moisture, 2 to 4 minutes. Add the brandy and scrape up any browned bits. Add 4 cups water, bring to a boil, then reduce to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Cool for about 10 minutes, then strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a 1-quart liquid measuring cup or medium bowl; press on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible (discard the solids after straining). You should have about 3 cups strained broth.

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper; set aside. In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and heat until shimmering. Add the orzo and stir to coat. Add the zucchini, tomatoes, fennel seeds, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the tomatoes begin to release their liquid, 3 to 5 minutes. Add 1½ cups shrimp broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, uncovered and stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 6 minutes; reduce the heat as the mixture thickens.

Add another 1 cup broth and cook, stirring vigorously and adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer, until the orzo is tender and the consistency is slightly soupy, 3 to 6 minutes. Add the shrimp and another ¼ cup broth, then cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are opaque throughout, about 3 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat. Remove and discard the bay, then stir in the ouzo and lemon zest. If desired, thin the consistency by stirring in additional broth, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the mint.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.