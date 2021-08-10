Below the radar, mayoral candidates are talking about climate change

Plenty of people here have already been thinking about this — including all five of the candidates for mayor. Each of them has released plans for how they would address climate change, unanimously framing it as an issue of social and economic justice.

That’s the sobering news from the big United Nations report on climate change released this week. The big takeaway — that the time to save ourselves from unspeakably dire consequences is right now — wasn’t shocking to anyone, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t scary.

Climate change is coming for all of us, including here in Boston.

“This report is a stark and urgent reminder that we can’t wait any longer to get serious about climate change. Yes, we need state, national, and international action. But there is also work on the local level that we can do … to decrease the city’s carbon footprint and also plan for the impacts of climate change that already are occurring or on the horizon,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement.

Truth is, many of the candidates have similar views on this issue. “I think there is very little daylight between us on climate policies and the importance of addressing it,” said Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

There are some with the notion that one city can’t have much impact on such a global phenomenon. But one city doing its part, along with thousands of others, can. Just as all politics is local, the work done in population centers could have a big effect on this issue, especially if the work ramps up soon.

“If we saw cities take bold steps, that would reshape the course of history,” said Councilor Michelle Wu, who has been endorsed by many of the city’s environmental groups and who proposed a “Green New Deal” for Boston early in the campaign. “We need new leadership.”

As Wu pointed out when we talked Tuesday, we are already seeing the effects of climate change: record-breaking heat, intense thunderstorms, and flooding.

What is to be done? Many things, including acting on some recommendations that have been gathering dust for a while.

There are a few ideas that most of the campaigns have embraced, at least on paper. The city could begin to push for environmentally friendly development and for retrofitting existing buildings, so they result in less pollution. The city’s diesel-heavy school bus fleet could move — rapidly — toward electric buses.

An important piece of this equation, though, is jobs. Building a greener Boston could be economically, as well as environmentally, friendly. Creating a greener Boston is potentially a source of thousands of jobs.

Essaibi George said she envisions Madison Park High School as a training ground for many of the new jobs that might be created in the greener economy we’re going to need.

Climate change is an issue of searing urgency, but you don’t often sense that on the campaign trail. It’s clear this isn’t something that can be pushed aside any longer.

“The truth is that sea level rise is not the topic for many voters as I’m knocking on doors, especially as people are struggling to put food on the table or worrying about where their kids will go to school or how to stay in their homes,” Wu said.

But as its effects have more and more impact on daily life, she said, voters become more engaged. If you live in Dorchester near the water, you see increased flooding. If you live in East Boston near the airport, you feel the effects of increased pollution. It’s all interconnected.

The solutions will have to connect communities as well.

“The decisions we make in the next three to five years will shape the lives of the next three to five generations,” Wu said. “That is the scale of responsibility that is on our shoulders at this moment.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.