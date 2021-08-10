Boston police identify murder victims in separate cases

Boston police on Tuesday identified a woman killed early Monday morning in Dorchester during a shooting spree that also wounded five other adults, and authorities also named the man fatally stabbed Sunday in Roxbury.
In a statement, police identified the Dorchester victim as Aisha Shepard, 38, of Roxbury, and the man killed Sunday as Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston. No arrests have been reported in either case.
Police said Shepard was shot to death shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 27 Irma St. in Dorchester. Five other people were shot on Irma Street and suffered what investigators believed were non-life-threatening wounds, police have said.
In the earlier case, the statement said, officers responded around 8:35 a.m. Sunday to a call for a person stabbed near Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury. There, officials said, they found Garcia suffering from a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police urge anyone with information on either murder to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or to submit information anonymously by calling 800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner,” the department said.
