Boston police identify murder victims in separate cases

Boston police on Tuesday identified a woman killed early Monday morning in Dorchester during a shooting spree that also wounded five other adults, and authorities also named the man fatally stabbed Sunday in Roxbury.

In a statement, police identified the Dorchester victim as Aisha Shepard, 38, of Roxbury, and the man killed Sunday as Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston. No arrests have been reported in either case.

Police said Shepard was shot to death shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 27 Irma St. in Dorchester. Five other people were shot on Irma Street and suffered what investigators believed were non-life-threatening wounds, police have said.