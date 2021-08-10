Braintree man wins $15 million Lottery prize, his second big win since ‘06

A Braintree man has won a $15 million prize in a Massachusetts Lottery instant ticket game, his second big haul in 15 years, the agency said.
In a statement posted July 26 to its website, the Lottery identified the lucky winner as John Hammill.
“John Hammill of Braintree has won a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club’ instant ticket game,” the statement said.
Previously, officials said, Hammill had snagged a $1 million prize in the Lottery’s “Set For Life” game in 2006.
Now he’s really set for life.
“Hammill chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000″ before taxes, the statement said.
Lottery officials said Hammill bought his winning ticket at Adams Variety on 22 Independence Ave. in Quincy. For making Hammill’s dreams come true, the store will receive a $50,000 cash bonus.
