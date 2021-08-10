Braintree man wins $15 million Lottery prize, his second big win since ‘06

A Braintree man has won a $15 million prize in a Massachusetts Lottery instant ticket game, his second big haul in 15 years, the agency said.

In a statement posted July 26 to its website, the Lottery identified the lucky winner as John Hammill.

“John Hammill of Braintree has won a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club’ instant ticket game,” the statement said.