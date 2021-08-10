Chelsea School Committee member charged with sexually assaulting student

Abeyta read a statement on Wilson’s arrest to the Globe that noted Wilson is facing charges “related to an inappropriate relationship with a student in the Chelsea Public Schools.”

Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on a charge of rape of child aggravated by a 10-year difference in age and enticing a child under the age of 16, both felonies, records show.

Abeyta said the system is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by Chelsea police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Wilson is now barred from all of the city’s school properties, she said.

She referred further questions to Rollins’ office, which is overseeing the investigation.

Wilson represents District 5 on the panel and joined the nine-person elected body in 2019 after previously working as youth mentor with Chelsea Public School students and on the city’s Planning and Zoning boards, according to his on-line committee biography.

“He is a member of The Neighborhood Developers, having received the 2013 Community Leadership Award, and the Chelsea Collaborative, Inc. where he was a member of the summer youth jobs program,’' the biography also states.

Abeyta’s full statement follows:

“The Suffolk County District Attorney notified City of Chelsea officials that Chelsea School Committee Member Henry Wilson would be arraigned today on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student in the Chelsea Public Schools.

“District officials are cooperating fully with the District Attorney, Chelsea Police Department, and other agencies involved in the investigation. An order has been issued prohibiting Mr. Wilson from any CPS campus and contact with any CPS student. The school district can provide no other details about the matter at this time, and all further questions should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.









