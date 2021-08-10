Dangerous heat on the way this week

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to hit the 90s and possibly triple digits while the heat index could make conditions in some parts of the state feel like 109 degrees, forecasters are cautioning.

Temperatures and humidity will steadily rise amid cloudy skies Tuesday, setting the stage for a new weather system that will bring dangerously hot conditions to the region through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather shift will take hold in earnest starting Wednesday and there is the potential for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, forecasters wrote.

Thursday could be the most turbulent of the three days with a predicted heat index of 106 in Boston, 109 in Cambridge and 103 in Providence, forecasters wrote.

“On top of the heat will have a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and heading into the evening,’' forecasters wrote. “No washouts expected at this time.”

Friday will be slightly less hot. “High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 90s except along the south coast where readings will be in the mid to upper 80s,’' forecasters wrote. “Not out of the question there could be some stronger storms.”

Overnight conditions during the three days will see temperatures in the 70s with high humidity, the weather service said.

Rainy conditions are likely on Saturday, but they will herald the arrival of cooler weather overall, forecasters wrote. “A cold front swings through. This will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend and heading into early next week,’' forecasters wrote.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.