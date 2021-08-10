Framingham State wins grant for after-school program on climate change

Framingham State University hopes to inspire area young people to be part of the fight against global climate change, helped by new federal funds.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the university’s Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning a $49,964 grant. The center will use the money to implement an after-school program this fall in which participating high school students will learn about climate change and create an awareness campaign using video production and traveling exhibits to educate residents from their communities.