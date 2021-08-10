Framingham State wins grant for after-school program on climate change

Framingham State University hopes to inspire area young people to be part of the fight against global climate change, helped by new federal funds.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the university’s Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning a $49,964 grant. The center will use the money to implement an after-school program this fall in which participating high school students will learn about climate change and create an awareness campaign using video production and traveling exhibits to educate residents from their communities.
The new initiative, Perspective of Earth Team Mentorship, builds on and replaces a similar program the center offered the past three years to a limited number of students in Framingham, Marlborough, and Milford. Officials said the new after-school program will be offered to a larger number of students from those communities and possibly others. There will be no charge to the student participants.
