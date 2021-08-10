Hospitals set deadlines for employee vaccinations as Delta variant infections rise

Wellforce set a deadline of Oct. 1, while Mass General Brigham said it would give employees until Oct. 15, and Beth Israel Lahey said Oct. 31.

Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health, the state’s biggest health systems, along with Wellforce, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center, said Tuesday that their workers must be fully vaccinated by this fall.

Several Massachusetts hospital systems are setting stricter vaccination mandates for their employees — no longer hinging on full FDA approval of the COVID vaccines — amid another spike in infections.

In June, these health systems said they would not enforce vaccination mandates until the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID vaccines, which are currently cleared for emergency use. But since then, infections have been rising again, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, and hospitals in some parts of the country are overwhelmed with COVID patients.

“While the FDA has indicated full authorization is likely happening soon, with lives on the line, it is important that we take action now,” Wellforce executives said in a memo to employees.

Advertisement

Mass General Brigham’s chief executive, Dr. Anne Klibanski, told employees the new policy comes “after extensive input from our experts and careful deliberation.”

About 86 percent of employees at Mass General Brigham are fully vaccinated against COVID, as are 85 percent at Beth Israel Lahey.

Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive at Beth Israel Lahey, told employees that “the longer we wait, the more we put our patients, communities, and one another at risk.”

Tabb also said the health system is delaying a return to the office for employees who are working remotely until at least January.

Members of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, which represents nearly all hospitals in the state, have collectively agreed to require vaccinations for their workers, though policies differ across organizations. Baystate Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute previously set Oct. 1 deadlines for their workers to get their shots, and UMass Memorial Health Care is requiring employees to have at least one shot by Nov. 1.

Advertisement

Hospital workers who refuse to be vaccinated could risk losing their jobs, unless they receive exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.