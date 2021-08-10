Man arrested in West Roxbury road rage, stabbing incident

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest during a road rage incident over the weekend in West Roxbury, State Police announced Tuesday.

Drew D. Lamb, of Medford, was arrested at the home of one of his associates on Porter Street in Salem, State Police said in a statement. A trooper saw the black 2010 Cadillac CTS Lamb was allegedly driving during the incident, and authorities converged on the home and took Lamb into custody without incident.

The Cadillac was towed from the scene for processing, State Police said.