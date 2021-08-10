Man arrested in West Roxbury road rage, stabbing incident

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest during a road rage incident over the weekend in West Roxbury, State Police announced Tuesday.
Drew D. Lamb, of Medford, was arrested at the home of one of his associates on Porter Street in Salem, State Police said in a statement. A trooper saw the black 2010 Cadillac CTS Lamb was allegedly driving during the incident, and authorities converged on the home and took Lamb into custody without incident.
The Cadillac was towed from the scene for processing, State Police said.
Lamb was allegedly driving the Cadillac on the VFW Parkway when he exchanged words with a 42-year-old man who was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with his family Saturday afternoon, State Police said. They both pulled over to the Centre Street intersection and Lamb allegedly approached the truck with a knife.
Advertisement
The 42-year old man also exited the truck and the two began fighting, State Police said. Lamb allegedly stabbed the man in the chest during the altercation before getting back into his Cadillac and fleeing the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.
Lamb is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the West Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.