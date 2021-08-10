Man awaiting trial in 2013 slaying of woman in Roxbury arrested by FBI on charges of selling heroin

An affidavit filed in the drug case said Howard allegedly sold just over 32 grams of heroin to the informant on July 20. He also allegedly issued instructions to the buyer, who was secretly cooperating with authorities.

The defendant, Anthony Howard, was apprehended Thursday on a federal charge of distribution of heroin, the FBI said in a statement. His lawyer in that case didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A 34-year-old Boston man facing trial in November for allegedly killing a woman in 2013 in Roxbury was arrested last week for allegedly selling heroin while on house arrest, according to authorities and legal filings.

The filing said Howard told the informant to “hide the product in his/her pants and HOWARD then told CW-1 that he/she should never bring anyone else when they meet up. HOWARD went on to state words to the effect of ‘if you ever get grabbed (arrested), never give me up…I’ll come get you (and post your bail).’”

Howard did not enter a plea to the federal drug charge during his initial appearance last week in US District Court in Boston, where he was ordered held pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday, records show.

He was previously indicted in Suffolk Superior Court in 2014 on several murder and weapons charges for allegedly gunning down 23-year-old Brianna Bigby on June 1, 2013, as she sat in a car on Walnut Avenue in Roxbury with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was also wounded in the attack, and Bigby’s family had indicated at the time that they felt he had been the intended target, since he’d been shot at previously.

In addition to the murder of Bigby and the wounding of her boyfriend, Howard’s also charged in the state case with shooting two other men on Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury about 10 hours before Bigby’s slaying.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges in the state case, with trial in that matter slated for Nov. 8, legal filings show.

Howard had been held without bail in the murder case for several years until December 2020, when a state appellate court ordered him released, citing delays in the process and Howard’s speedy trial rights.

“The length of detention, seven and one half years, is extraordinary,” the appellate ruling said. “Moreover, much of that time period must be laid at the feet of the prosecution. The case was set for trial three years ago, in 2017. At that point the Commonwealth produced thousands of pages of mandatory discovery, over four years after the defendant had been charged. Although he denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss based upon the late disclosure, a Superior Court judge made clear that the Commonwealth was entirely at fault.”

He was ultimately placed on house arrest during the pendency of the murder case, with several conditions including submitting to GPS monitoring.

Bigby’s aunt, Darlene Atkins, had told the Globe shortly after her niece’s murder that the case had devastated her family.

“It’s been hard . . . to have a precious angel like her taken away too soon, way too soon,” Atkins said at the time.

She said Bigby had two jobs at the time of her death, working at a bank and a shelter. “She was the perfect daughter,” Atkins said. “ ... She had it going on. She had everything going on for her.”

