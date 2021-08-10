Man wanted in North Carolina murder arrested in Revere

Local, state, and federal authorities converged on a Revere apartment building at 770 Washington Avenue Friday morning after learning that Walton was hiding in a fifth-floor unit, State Police said.

Marcus Walton, 29, is facing a charge of murder in the death of 31-year-old Charlie Debnam, who was shot in Raleigh, N.C., on July 31 while volunteering with the Helping Hand Mission in the city.

A man wanted in the death of a volunteer worker in North Carolina was arrested Friday in Revere, State Police said Tuesday.

Authorities say Walton tried to jump from a fifth-story window after officers, state troopers, and US marshals knocked on the door and announced their presence. State Police say Walton was sitting on the window sill but was persuaded by authorities to go back inside and surrender.

Advertisement

Authorities then entered the apartment and placed Walton under arrested, State Police said.

Walton was arraigned at Chelsea District Court on a fugitive from justice charge, State Police said. Authorities in Massachusetts and North Carolina are working to arrange his rendition to North Carolina to face the felony murder charge in Wake County.

Debnam, a drum major in a Raleigh band, was packing food donations with the Helping Hand Mission the day of the shooting, State Police said.

He was crossing a street to buy a drink when people in two cars began shooting at each other and Debnam was caught in the crossfire, ABC11 in Raleigh reported.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 p.m. on July 31, Raleigh police said in a Facebook post. Debnam was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, Raleigh police said in an update the following day.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.