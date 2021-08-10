Mayoral candidate John Barros calls for MBTA to use potential federal cash from infrastructure bill for upgrades

Barros urged the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to use federal funding that he expects to come from an infrastructure package that passed the US Senate on Tuesday to begin sweeping reforms to Boston’s public transportation system. He wants the T to upgrade the Fairmount Line with electric trains, expand low-income fare options across the system, and make spaces for local shops at some stations throughout Greater Boston.

“Nobody [at work] wants to hear the train was late or the train didn’t show up,” Barros said in front of South Station on Tuesday. “For me, this is an economic issue.”

Stepping off the Fairmount Line onto the South Station platform at 8:43 a.m., John Barros, former chief of economic development and mayoral candidate, arrived 13 minutes behind schedule for his Tuesday morning press conference. But his tardiness reflected the issue at hand, he said.

“Passing it is not enough for us,” Barros said of the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. “We have to have some shovel-ready projects in place to work with the federal government to get that money and bring it to the City of Boston.”

Barros said he often took the Fairmount Line for his high school internship and eventual first job inside Boston’s One Financial Center. But sometimes the train would arrive late or not show up at all, making him late to work.

Barros said that his personal experiences help animate his push for transportation reform and that he is keen to make sure changes to the system prioritize communities of color.

“It’s super important that we invest in neighborhoods that have been under-invested in,” he said. “We need to bridge those gaps by investing in [the Fairmount] Line, electrifying it, and improving it for those residents.”

Barros said he does not support proposals to make the T free, which he has said could cut $700 million from the transit authority’s yearly revenue.

“I challenge any candidate to come up with any funds to [make the T free],” Barros said. “We can’t do it by ourselves.”

Instead of relying on Boston’s earnings to improve the T, Barros said that city hall should tap into the infrastructure package if it becomes law and new federal cash becomes available to the city.

“We need the federal assistance in a once in a lifetime fund that Biden is calling for,” Barros said. “This is historic. This is important. And Boston’s got to be able to seize the moment. It can be transformative.”

Barros is among five major candidates running for mayor. The preliminary election is Sept. 14.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.