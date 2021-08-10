Merrimac bans heavy trucks on some roads

A ban on heavy truck traffic on certain roads in Merrimac takes effect Sunday, Aug. 15.
Starting that day, trucks with a carrying capacity of 2.5 tons or more will be banned from Hadley Road, West Hadley Road, Birch Meadow Road, and Heath Road, town officials said. The ban exempts heavy trucks making pickups and deliveries to properties on those roads.
Selectmen approved the ban July 12 and the state Department of Transportation granted final authorization for it July 21. The policy was developed by the town’s Department of Public Works over two years of planning, which included consultations with officials in Haverhill and in Newton, N.H.
“We are pleased to be able to respond to the concerns of residents in our community and take an active step to prevent the disruption and damage to roadways caused by these large vehicles passing through our neighborhoods,” Robert Sinibaldi,director of Merrimac’s Department of Public Works, said in a statement.
