Middleton to build public facilities complex on former golf course

A $61.7 million plan to construct a new public facilities complex in Middleton recently earned the approval of town residents.

The project calls for constructing a combined police and fire station, a combined community center and town hall, and a town common on the site of the former Middleton Golf Course on Route 114, which the town acquired in 2019.

Town Meeting on June 5 voted 280 to 48 to authorize spending for the project. On June 12, voters by a margin of 1,008 to 522 approved a debt exclusion, a property tax increase for the years it takes to pay off the project debt.