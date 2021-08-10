Middleton to build public facilities complex on former golf course

A $61.7 million plan to construct a new public facilities complex in Middleton recently earned the approval of town residents.
The project calls for constructing a combined police and fire station, a combined community center and town hall, and a town common on the site of the former Middleton Golf Course on Route 114, which the town acquired in 2019.
Town Meeting on June 5 voted 280 to 48 to authorize spending for the project. On June 12, voters by a margin of 1,008 to 522 approved a debt exclusion, a property tax increase for the years it takes to pay off the project debt.
Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan said the measure will add $1,152 to the annual average single-family tax bill based on a “worst-case scenario” of a 3.5 percent interest rate, or $800 per year if the town, as it expects, borrows at about 2 percent interest.
The project is expected to break ground next year and to be completed in 2024.
