‘Newton Hires’ offers cash bonuses for jobless, underemployed workers to fill part-time roles

“We are investing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to attract talented people to work here in Newton while supporting our short-staffed businesses and nonprofits that are bouncing back after such a difficult year and a half,” Fuller said.

The “Newton Hires” program comes as Newton-based employers face a challenge finding employees to fill job openings as they recover from the pandemic, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Many employees also were laid off, or experienced reductions in work hours, during the health crisis.

The city of Newton is partnering with two regional organizations to award up to $1,000 bonuses to the first 200 underemployed or jobless workers who apply to the program and fill open part-time positions with local businesses and nonprofits.

In Newton, Fuller said, 3,400 jobs were posted between April 15 and July 15 by local employers.

To help fill open local jobs, the city is working on the program with the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber and the Metro South/West office of MassHire, the state workforce system that includes career centers and workforce development boards across the state.

MassHire serves as a central brand for the workforce system, which provides access for job seekers to employment, education, training, and support services, according to the Baker administration.

In Newton, the bonus program will be administered by the regional MassHire office, the statement said. The bonuses will be paid by about $220,000 from federal COVID relief funding.

To be eligible, a person has to be at least 18 years old, and must register with MassHire’s Metro South/West office through its website, www.masshiremsw.com/newtonhires-jobseeker.

The business also must be registered with MassHire, and have a physical “brick-and-mortar location” in Newton, according to Fuller’s statement.

Participants in the program do not have to be Newton residents, the statement said, and must secure 20 hours a week of work with a qualified Newton employer.

Participants will have to provide MassHire documentation that they have worked for the Newton employer for four weeks in order to receive a $500 bonus, the statement said. A participant could potentially receive an additional $500 bonus if they continue in that job through the week of Dec. 20.

