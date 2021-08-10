Newton mayoral candidate Sangiolo calls on Fuller to impose indoor mask mandate

Sangiolo said that Newton must look out for vulnerable community members, as well as children, librarians, and workers in businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants.

Amy Sangiolo, who is challenging Mayor Ruthanne Fuller this fall, urged city leaders in a statement Tuesday to institute an indoor mask mandate, similar to one imposed by officials in Belmont on Friday.

Newton’s mayoral candidates sparred Tuesday over whether the city should follow the lead of some Massachusetts communities and impose an indoor mask mandate to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as numbers of new cases continue to rise.

“As mayor, I would immediately enact an indoor mask mandate in Newton, just like the one Belmont has put in place. I’m not going to wait for Charlie Baker to weigh in on something so obvious,” Sangiolo said in the statement. “Instead, I would follow the CDC guidance in order to protect Newton residents.”

Sangiolo said that with many Newton residents traveling to popular vacation spots this summer, it’s essential that Newton and other Massachusetts communities “get ahead of the curve and protect residents as the Delta variant surges across the country.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last month updated its guidance to suggest fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public places in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates.

As of Monday, the agency reported seven Massachusetts counties, including Middlesex, have “substantial” transmission rates for the disease, while six others have “high” rates.

Fuller, who is running for a second four-year term as mayor, said in a statement Tuesday that she and Human Services Commissioner Deborah Youngblood updated Newton’s COVID-19 recommendations last week.

Fuller and Youngblood are strongly recommending that people wear face coverings when inside public spaces, according to the statement. They also encouraged anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine to do so, the statement said, noting they are safe and effective.

“There is a place for mandates and we will continue to consider them for Newton,” Fuller said.

On Aug. 16, the School Committee will be discussing the recommendations of the city’s Medical Advisory Group on issues such as masks, vaccinations, and testing as the Newton Public Schools get ready to open in September.

Fuller said “the most important predictor of compliance is community buy in,” according to the statement.

“Newtonians have proven themselves to be well informed, caring and highly compliant with public health recommendations throughout this pandemic,” she said.

Sangiolo and Fuller, along with fellow mayoral candidate Albert Cecchinelli, will compete on the city’s Sept. 14 primary ballot. The top two finishers will appear on Newton’s municipal election ballot Nov. 2.

Belmont was the third Massachusetts municipality to reinstate indoor mask rules, following similar measures in Provincetown and Nantucket, though Salem could join them.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announced in a statement Monday that the city’s Board of Health would vote Tuesday on a measure requiring masks indoors for all businesses and city buildings open to the public.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety, health, well-being of our residents and in particular those who are not able to be vaccinated yet,” Driscoll said in the statement. “The science is clear that masks help reduce transmission and vaccines help reduce the severity of illness. Together, they are a powerful barrier to the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.”

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,109 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health. More than 8,000 new vaccinations were also reported by the state.

On Friday, Fuller reported Newton had 61 new cases from July 29 to Aug. 4. That figure was up from 47 new cases reported over the previous seven days, she said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.