‘Our work isn’t done’ - Warren, Markey say $1 trillion infrastructure package just the opening act

“The Senate just took a first step to address our nation’s crumbling infrastructure,” tweeted US Senator Elizabeth Warren after she and her colleagues passed the bill by a 69-30 tally, sending the measure to the House of Representatives. The House must also pass the bill before it’s sent to President Biden for his signature.

The two Democratic US senators from Massachusetts said Tuesday that the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by the upper chamber is a good first step as the nation works to shore up its ailing roads and bridges, but both lawmakers stressed that more work lies ahead on various economic and environmental fronts.

Warren, a former presidential candidate, also tweeted Tuesday that “our work isn’t done. We need universal child care, clean energy investments & more. We pay for it by making the wealthy & corporations pay their fair share. Let’s get it done.”

Her Massachusetts colleague, Senator Ed Markey, sounded a similar refrain Tuesday via Twitter.

Responding to a CNN reporter’s tweet about the Senate passing the infrastructure bill, Markey wrote, “Great. Now let’s act with ambition and urgency to pass the $3.5 trillion budget resolution.”

Markey was referring to Biden’s bigger $3.5 trillion package next up for the Senate — a more liberal undertaking of child care, elder care and other programs. That debate is expected to extend into the fall.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

