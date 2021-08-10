Randolph swears in first female police commander

“Commander Greener is a proven leader who is forward-thinking and determined,” Marag said. “She has strong ties to the community and has been dedicated to serving the citizens of Randolph.”

Melissa Greener has been with the Randolph police for 17 years, holding virtually every position in that time, including patrol officer, detective, and prosecutor, Police Chief Anthony Marag said during the July 19 swearing-in ceremony.

The Randolph Police Department swore in its first female commander, who also was the department’s first female sergeant and lieutenant.

In her new role, Greener will oversee police reform efforts, including body cameras and the department’s new mental health clinician.

She became Randolph’s first female sergeant in 2012 and first female lieutenant in 2014, according to a statement. The department has 57 officers, five of whom are women.

Greener also has been the grant writer and accreditation manager for the department’s last three outside assessments. She is one of the founding members of Randolph’s Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) program and the Senior Outreach Unit, where she created the Tracking All Grandparents and Special Needs (TAGS) program that provides ID bracelets in case of medical or other emergencies.

Greener also is a longtime member of the Randolph Police Honor Guard.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stonehill College, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Curry College, and is a certified EMT.

