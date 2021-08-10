Rhode Islanders really don’t trust unvaccinated people

ICYMI: There was no new update from the health department because of Victory Day yesterday, so there were still 155,825 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday. The overall daily test-positive rate was 3.6 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,743. There were 40 people in the hospital, and 662,549 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter.

LEADING OFF

If you still haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, Rhode Islanders don’t have a lot of love for you.

In a survey that asked residents in every state and Washington, D.C. to rate the level of confidence they have in vaccinated and unvaccinated people from 0 to 100, Rhode Islanders gave the unvaccinated a 37 rating – the lowest of any state in the country.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that Rhode Island residents gave vaccinated people a score of 83, the third-highest in the country behind Massachusetts and Vermont, which tied with an 84.

Nationally, vaccinated people received a confidence score of 78 and unvaccinated people were given a score of 45, according to the survey.

It’s a strange question, and feels a little icky to answer, like that website “Hot or Not” from the early 2000s. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise because of the Delta variant and the public and private sectors grapple with potential vaccination mandates, it’s worth understanding how residents feel about those who are unvaccinated.

The same survey from the consortium showed that 74 percent of Rhode Islanders support a universal vaccine requirement, about 10 percentage points higher than the national average.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has polled more than 280,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. The most recent survey was conducted between June 9 and July 7, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 7.5 percentage points.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: Violence is the only thing anyone is talking about in Providence right now, and tonight Police Chief Colonel Hugh Clements has a chance to begin to right the ship. Read more.

⚓ A review of data from the Providence Police Department going back to January 2020 by my colleagues Amanda Milkovits and Alexa Gagosz shows every neighborhood is plagued by illegal ATV riders, at all hours, any day of the week, with an average of seven calls to police a day. Read more.

⚓ A Providence resident and Brown University professor was one of the key authors in a landmark United Nations report warning of the catastrophic consequences of climate change. Read more.

⚓ Four women have filed a federal class-action complaint against Brown University, alleging it has systematically and repeatedly failed to protect women from harm, including rape, and that sexual assault at Brown is an “epidemic.” Read more.

⚓ Police say they are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed two Boston men outside a nightclub in South Providence, and another shooter who wounded three outside a house in Olneyville over the weekend. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Providence City Council is holding an emergency meeting on public safety at 5:30 p.m. To watch the meeting, click here.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will focus on COVID-19 at their weekly 2 p.m. press conference.

⚓ McKee will be at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency in Cranston at 11 a.m. for the unveiling of AT&T and FirstNet’s new technology to help first responders.

⚓ North Providence Little League takes on Maine at 1 p.m. as it tries to stay alive in the New England regional tournament in Bristol, Conn.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map?

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map!

Dan McGowan