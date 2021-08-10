R.I. governor orders health care workers to get vaccinated

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that health care workers at facilities licensed by the state will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else be tested twice a week and continue to wear a mask.

It applies to everyone except those with medical exemptions at facilities ranging from nursing homes to state-run hospitals and private facilities, McKee said at a news conference Tuesday. McKee said that until Oct. 1, workers at those facilities who are not fully vaccinated will have to be tested twice a week and continue to wear a mask.

After Oct. 1, McKee said of the consequences if someone still isn’t vaccinated: “We’ll deal with that if in fact that happens. I’m not expecting that to happen.”