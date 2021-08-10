R.I. governor orders health care workers to get vaccinated

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that health care workers at facilities licensed by the state will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else be tested twice a week and continue to wear a mask.
It applies to everyone except those with medical exemptions at facilities ranging from nursing homes to state-run hospitals and private facilities, McKee said at a news conference Tuesday. McKee said that until Oct. 1, workers at those facilities who are not fully vaccinated will have to be tested twice a week and continue to wear a mask.
After Oct. 1, McKee said of the consequences if someone still isn’t vaccinated: “We’ll deal with that if in fact that happens. I’m not expecting that to happen.”
Advertisement
Lifespan and Care New England, the state’s two biggest hospital groups, already announced their own vaccination mandates, with more than 70 percent of their employees now vaccinated.
But vaccination rates are lower at other facilities. For example, at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital, just 47 percent of the staff had been vaccinated as of July. Eleanor Slater would be among the facilities whose health care workers would be subject to the mandate.
The order applies to both private and public facilities, McKee said.
However, amid a surge in cases that has moved Rhode Island into the “high” category of transmission, McKee stopped short of mandating masks in public places, saying, “If you want to wear a mask in public, wear a mask in public.”
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.