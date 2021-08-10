‘River Dave’ thanks supporters after New Hampshire cabin burns down

Lidstone had lived for 27 years in a small cabin adorned with solar panels in a wooded area along the Merrimack River. He was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction for allegedly squatting on the property owner’s lot and living in a residence that wasn’t up to safety code.

“I can’t even express what I want to say,” said Lidstone in an interview with WMUR-TV . “It’s just beyond my ability to form words to express my gratitude for what people are doing. I’ll break down and cry if I start.”

David Lidstone, the 81-year-old Air Force veteran known as “River Dave” who’d been living off the grid in Canterbury, N.H., for nearly three decades until his cabin burned down last week, said Monday that he’s overwhelmed by the many people who’ve offered housing and other support in the aftermath of his ordeal.

Then on the afternoon of Aug. 4, his cabin was burned to the ground in a blaze that’s being investigated by authorities. Canterbury fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

“All signs are pointing towards an accidental fire,” said Canterbury Fire Chief Michael Gamache in a Monday interview with WMUR.

Lidstone was released Aug. 5 from the Merrimack County Jail, after a judge ruled he would have less incentive to return to his longtime spot in the woods, since his cabin had burned down. Lidstone couldn’t immediately be reached by the Globe for comment.

“My reaction is, we’re never going to know for sure,” Lidtsone told WMUR regarding the cause of the blaze. “I’ve been there twenty-something years, and I never had a fire.”

He also reflected on his brief time in custody during his interview with the station, as well as the selflessness of those who stepped up with offers of aid.

“I went into jail with a set of keys, no nothing,” Lidstone told WMUR. “I came out with a whole world behind me.”

He told the station he’s received about a dozen housing offers from people, but he’s not sure where he’ll ultimately go. The offers have come from as far away as California.

Jodie Gedeon, a Boscawen, N.H. resident and kayaker who has befriended Lidstone, posted Monday night to Facebook that he has “hope for a new beginning.”

“The day had its upsides and downs and lots of emotions,” wrote Gedeon, who couldn’t immediately be reached by the Globe. “He has a lot to think about and is overwhelmed as he receives letters of kindness and learns how many people are rooting for him and all of the community reach outs and support.”

She added that Lidstone had received a “fresh look” with a new haircut.

“Thank you so much! Your kindness and compassion for humanity has made a difference in this man’s life,” Gedeon wrote.

A number of people responded with messages of support.

“Dave you have reached so many,” one woman wrote. “I have always believed everything happens for a reason. I really hope and pray that you find happiness in your future plans. You are right to believe that there are really good people out there. Good luck in your future plans.”

