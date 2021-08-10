Salem health board votes to require masks indoors through Halloween

Officials in Salem said they are trying to avoid an outbreak similar to the one in Provincetown in the weeks following the Fourth of July when thousands were drawn to the small town at the tip of Cape Cod.

The mandate is set to end Nov. 13 unless the board takes further action. The decision makes Salem the latest municipality to bring back a mandate for face coverings indoors, joining Belmont, Provincetown and Nantucket. Worcester officials also announced Tuesday that masks will be required for all when inside a municipal building.

The board of health in Salem voted Tuesday night to require face coverings inside all businesses regardless of their vaccine status beginning Aug. 23 and running through Halloween when thousands of visitors annually descend on the city.

“I hope that this either keeps us on the plateau we’re on but we flatten that curve quicker than Provincetown did to get through the busiest months of the year downtown and throughout Salem, so that we can move past this and hopefully not have to worry about masks again,” said Salem Health Agent David Greenbaum said shortly before the board took its vote.

The vote passed unanimously 5-0 following about an hour of discussion between board members and attendees. More than 70 people logged in for the meeting held via Zoom, board chairman Jeremy Schiller said during the discussion.

Some attendees said they were opposed to the mandate and expressed skepticism that masks will slow down the spread of the virus or its Delta variant. One man argued that masks provide a “false sense of security,” and another said requiring masks should not be necessary when Massachusetts ranks second in the nation in vaccination rates.

“At this point, being as we’ve done so well as a state ... we deserve to not be going back in time,” one attendee said.

The decision comes a day after school officials in Salem voted to require students to wear masks at school and on the bus when they return to classrooms. Like the board of health’s new mandate, the requirement is only for indoors. Students do not need to wear masks outside and the schools will work outdoor masks breaks into the daily schedule.

The city of Worcester said Tuesday that it will require all people to wear masks inside municipal buildings and at indoor events organized by the city beginning Thursday.

“We are all eager to be rid of the COVID-19 virus, and the surest way to accomplish that is to curb the spread,” Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said in a statement. “Masks and face coverings are an effective way to do that, along with getting vaccinated. We have made great strides against the virus, but we are still in the midst of a pandemic. We must all do our part to ensure we beat this virus once and for all.”

Salem will also require masks in municipal buildings beginning Aug. 23.

The pandemic led the city to cancel many of its Halloween events last fall, cutting crowds at a time of year that typically brings throngs of tourists to the area and has long been a boon for local businesses.

Greenbaum said businesses can contact the city’s health department to access extra masks so they are on hand for customers who don’t have one.

The city said Monday it will resume its daily updates of COVID-19 data as cases have started to tick up. The updates have come on a weekly basis since June.

Greenbaum said the city had 59 new cases in July, 25 of which were breakthrough cases among vaccinated individuals. There were 37 new cases through the first 10 days of August with 13 breakthrough cases, he said.

Board members said they believe the mandate will help slow the inevitable spread of the virus and its Delta variant when crowds return to Salem for the Halloween season beginning as early as next month.

“It’s a simple thing to do, and we’re doing it for the community,” board member Geri Yuhas said before the vote. “We’re asking [this] with the hope that we could do this simple thing to prevent us from doing a big thing like closing down for Halloween again.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.