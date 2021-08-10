Stabbing in Dorchester leaves man with life-threatening wounds

Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Harvard Commons neighborhood of Dorchester Tuesday afternoon, a department spokesman said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Stephen McNulty.
The stabbing was reported at 74 Senator Bolling Circle at 3:11 p.m., McNulty said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
