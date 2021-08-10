This could be a defining moment in Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements’ career

A career Providence police officer, Clements was promoted to acting chief in 2011 – he was given the permanent nod in early 2012 – to succeed Dean Esserman, a volatile character who had worn out his welcome after an eight-and-a-half-year run where he helped transform and modernize the department.

There are two kinds of chiefs who end up running the Providence Police Department: change agents and course correctors.

Providence needed Clements to be a calming presence, a chief who could build on Esserman’s record of gaining trust in neighborhoods across the city and from other law enforcement agencies, minus the ego. And it didn’t hurt that Clements had the full support of the police union.

By any measure, Clements has been remarkably effective. Violent crime in the city has fallen to historic lows. And even as faith in the police nationally has fallen to its lowest levels on record, Clements is widely considered one of the most successful police chiefs in the state.

But after 10 years on the job, Clements’ police department again needs some course correcting, and he’s facing the biggest set of challenges of his career: The city is experiencing a spike in crime this summer, the department is depleted and demoralized, and politics are blurring everything because Clements works for a mayor who wants to be governor.

Those issues will converge Tuesday night during an emergency City Council meeting about public safety, and Clements’ testimony will likely shape the debate over how to address the city’s crime problem.

High-profile council meetings like these have a tendency to go off the rails, so this sincere effort to address the city’s biggest challenge could quickly devolve into grandstanding and score-settling by politicians who enjoy seeing themselves on the news.

Part of Clements’ success as chief has been his diplomatic approach, but he’s certain to be asked what resources he needs to reduce crime (there are currently 405 sworn officers, the department’s lowest number in many years), what strategies he’s deploying, and the role of Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare in overseeing the department.

Clements isn’t known for pointing fingers, but he is skilled at providing needed context without directly criticizing his bosses.

For example, although Elorza has accurately noted that violent crime is down in Providence, Clements can point out that in one sense, stats don’t matter. There are people living both in the city and outside the city who don’t care how many violent crimes there were in 2019; they’re scared right now. That perception has been exacerbated during the recent stretch of violence that included a drive-by shooting death of an innocent woman on Aug. 1 and the attack by ATV riders on a mother a few days later.

Second, rank-and-file members of the police department don’t believe they have Elorza’s support, and it’s affecting their job performance. Elorza and Pare have taken a more active role in recent police disciplinary cases, including an incident where an officer was suspended for 10 days for yelling “Who wants some more?” after pepper-spraying a group of people during a melee in June. Clements knows that the general consensus up and down the department is that the suspension was excessive, especially since Pare determined that the use of the pepper-spray was justified.

Clements has the credibility to tell the truth about both of those problems, and that’s why there is only one way for him to begin his testimony.

He should clearly state that it’s time to remove politics from the equation.

That includes the unhelpful pile-on from Governor Dan McKee and council members about bringing the State Police in to help the Providence police department. The two departments have already been working together, but the finger-pointing between McKee and Elorza is petty.

It also includes a need for Elorza to stop meddling in the police department. The mayor may believe he’s on the right side of history by calling out officers who use excessive force or act inappropriately, but he needs to trust his police chief to handle disciplinary matters.

Let’s be clear: Clements won’t be able to control all of the theatrics on Tuesday night.

Some councilors no doubt will target Pare, the public safety commissioner who has also been in his role for a decade. You can expect the “defund the police” crowd to argue that hiring more cops won’t solve the city’s recent problems.

But Clements stands to be the most influential voice the council will hear.

If he chooses to be.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.