Three Boston police officers injured during arrest at Boston Public Library

Three police officers were seriously injured Tuesday morning when they attempted to arrest an “emotionally disturbed” man at the Boston Public Library, police said.
Police were called to the library at 8:32 a.m. after the man, who police did not identify, allegedly assaulted an employee there, according to Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. The man allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the officers, Watson said. He was later arrested.
The officers’ injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.
No further information was immediately available.
