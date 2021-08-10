Two injured in Lynn after dump truck and moped collide

Two people were injured in Lynn Tuesday morning when a moped and a dump truck collided on a roadway, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Washington Street at 9:24 a.m., according to Capt. Joseph Zukas, of the Lynn fire department.

They found a woman, one of two people who had been riding the moped at the time of the crash, lying in the street with “serious injuries” when they arrived at the scene, Zukas said. The other passenger, a man, sustained minor injuries.