Two sharks spotted off of Nauset Beach in Orleans

The conservancy tracks sharks swimming in waters off the Cape through sightings reported by towns or people, or if a tagged shark is detected by receivers the group has planted off several area beaches. The Sharktivity app sends alerts when “a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach.” Some unconfirmed sightings reported by the conservancy turn out to be seals or other types of sharks.

The two sharks were seen about 20 yards offshore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said in an alert on its Sharktivity app at about 1 p.m.

Two great white sharks were spotted off of Nauset Beach in Orleans on Tuesday afternoon.

The spotting comes after a man who was fishing at the popular Cape Cod beach on Sunday hooked a great white on his fishing line. He told the Globe he estimated the shark was about 12 feet long.

A number of tagged sharks have been detected swimming along the Cape in the past two days.

On Tuesday, a great white shark named Luke was detected by a buoy off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet at 1:54 a.m., according to the Sharktivity app.

Another shark named Mueller was also detected there at 7:27 a.m. and again at another buoy further up the coast off the Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro at 11:43 a.m., according to the app.

On Monday, the buoy off of the Head of the Meadow Beach detected a white shark listed as “White Shark 2020_04” in the Sharktivity app at 4:45 a.m. It also detected a shark listed as “3089″ at 7:14 p.m., the shark named Luke at 8:44 p.m., and a shark named Joanie at 11:08 p.m.

Joanie was also picked up by a buoy off of Newcomb Hollow Beach on Monday at 8:10 p.m. At that buoy, a shark named Padre was detected at 6:56 a.m., and a shark listed as “3090″ was detected at 9:49 p.m.

A number of sharks were also detected early Monday morning by a buoy off of Chatham. A shark named Scarface was picked up at 12:38 a.m., Luke was detected at 1:29 a.m., Big Bopper was detected at 1:40 a.m., Katie was picked up at 2:01 a.m., and Salty was detected at 3:21 a.m.

Shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod peak in August into early fall.

