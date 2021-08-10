fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking about sexual harassment investigation

Cuomo is set to address New Yorkers after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated August 10, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York.
Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York.Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

