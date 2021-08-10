Weymouth surveys residents on how to spend COVID relief money

Weymouth Mayor Mayor Bob Hedlund wants to know how residents want to spend nearly $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief allocated to the community.

An online survey posted on the Weymouth website has 23 choices and asks residents to pick five. The list includes road and sidewalk improvements, early education, public safety, access to the Internet, affordable housing, and addressing food insecurity. Other options are housing assistance, climate change and environment, workforce development and support for students in the Weymouth Public Schools.

The choices reflect the federal rules on how the money can be used, according to Ted Langill, Hedlund’s chief of staff. A portion of the money already has been approved to finish the redesign for Columbian Square, Langill said.